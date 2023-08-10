© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Sarah Fathima Mohammed

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
Poet Sarah Fathima Mohammed
Photo Provided by Sarah Fathima Mohammed
Poet Sarah Fathima Mohammed

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Arts arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with poet Sarah Fathima Mohammed. She was recently awarded the Gold Medal Portfolio at the Scholastic Arts & Writing Awards. They are the nation’s longest running scholarship program for creative teens.

“If They Come For Us”
Fatimah Asghar
Fatimah writes about being a young Pakistani Muslim woman in the U.S. They blend their own experiences with history in the U.S. and Pakistan. Fatimah was orphaned as a child. Their poems explore themes of identity, trauma, and belonging.

“After Dark”
Nirvana Soul
The coffee shop hosts weekly open mic nights with poets, comedians, and musicians. Thursdays feature spoken word, while Fridays have a mix of poetry and music performances. The space is meant to bring community together with coffee and art.

UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive
The venue shares cultural experiences through film and art. People can check out exhibits and attend screenings. They also have archives with over 43,000 diverse works. Their collections range from contemporary photography to Japanese cinema to African American quilts.

Check out Sarah’s chapbook “Take Me Home.”

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
