Sights and Sounds: Sarah Fathima Mohammed

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Arts arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with poet Sarah Fathima Mohammed. She was recently awarded the Gold Medal Portfolio at the Scholastic Arts & Writing Awards. They are the nation’s longest running scholarship program for creative teens.

“If They Come For Us”

Fatimah Asghar

Fatimah writes about being a young Pakistani Muslim woman in the U.S. They blend their own experiences with history in the U.S. and Pakistan. Fatimah was orphaned as a child. Their poems explore themes of identity, trauma, and belonging.

“After Dark”

Nirvana Soul

The coffee shop hosts weekly open mic nights with poets, comedians, and musicians. Thursdays feature spoken word, while Fridays have a mix of poetry and music performances. The space is meant to bring community together with coffee and art.

UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive

The venue shares cultural experiences through film and art. People can check out exhibits and attend screenings. They also have archives with over 43,000 diverse works. Their collections range from contemporary photography to Japanese cinema to African American quilts.

Check out Sarah’s chapbook “Take Me Home.”