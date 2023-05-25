© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Lara Aburamadan

By Jeneé Darden,
Alia TaqieddinPorfirio Rangel
Published May 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
Photographer and visual artist Lara Aburamada
Artem Matusevich
/
Photographer and visual artist Lara Aburamada

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with photographer and visual artist Lara Aburamadan. She’s the co-founder of the “Refugee Eye” art gallery in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Damask Rose
North Oakland
It’s a family-owned café that serves coffee and dishes from the Middle East. Pair rose latte or a cup of Turkish coffee with a sweet treat, like baklava. If you’re looking for some savory comfort food try their lentil soup and homemade flatbreads.

Swimmers
Netflix
The movie is based on the lives of sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini. They’re part of Syria’s national swimming team, but civil war forces them to flee to Germany. After settling in, Yusra continues her training hoping to compete in the 2016 Summer Olympics as a member of the Refugee Team.

Exit West
Mohsin Hamid
The story follows Nadia and Saeed, a young couple living in an unnamed city during a civil war. They learn about magical doors that randomly transport them anywhere in the world. As the violence grows, they decide to take their chances and go through one of the doors.

Visit Lara’s art gallery “Refugee Eye” in San Francisco’s Mission District. Their latest exhibit “The Inner Child” is running now until July 15.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Alia Taqieddin
Alia is a Seattle-raised, Oakland-based cultural worker, DJ, and community archivist, inspired by and belonging to a lineage of Palestinian and Arab women storytellers. She is interested in documenting the histories and contributions of West Asian and North African immigrant communities in the Bay Area. Alia's past audio work can be found in the Arab American National Museum, which houses her multimedia oral history archive of Dearborn, Michigan. In her free time, Alia enjoys hosting her monthly online radio show, Kan Ya Makan, on Moonglow Radio, and DJing various SWANA (Southwest Asian/North African) dance parties in the Bay Area.
See stories by Alia Taqieddin
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel