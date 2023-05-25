Sights and Sounds: Lara Aburamadan

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with photographer and visual artist Lara Aburamadan. She’s the co-founder of the “Refugee Eye” art gallery in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Damask Rose

North Oakland

It’s a family-owned café that serves coffee and dishes from the Middle East. Pair rose latte or a cup of Turkish coffee with a sweet treat, like baklava. If you’re looking for some savory comfort food try their lentil soup and homemade flatbreads.

Swimmers

Netflix

The movie is based on the lives of sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini. They’re part of Syria’s national swimming team, but civil war forces them to flee to Germany. After settling in, Yusra continues her training hoping to compete in the 2016 Summer Olympics as a member of the Refugee Team.

Exit West

Mohsin Hamid

The story follows Nadia and Saeed, a young couple living in an unnamed city during a civil war. They learn about magical doors that randomly transport them anywhere in the world. As the violence grows, they decide to take their chances and go through one of the doors.

Visit Lara’s art gallery “Refugee Eye” in San Francisco’s Mission District. Their latest exhibit “The Inner Child” is running now until July 15.