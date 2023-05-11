© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Joseph Young

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published May 11, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
Berkeley Symphony music director Joseph Young

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with music conductor Joseph Young. He’s the music director of the Berkeley Symphony. He’ll be conducting the concert called “Enduring Stories” at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall on June 4. It features 3-works inspired by tales about strong women.

The Violin Conspiracy
Brendan Slocumb
The story centers around Ray McMillian, a Black classical musician, who dreams of becoming a world-class violinist. Ray comes to realize that a worn-out family violin is actually a priceless instrument. This motivates him to chase after his dreams. But on the eve of a major competition his violin goes missing.

Blindspotting
Starz
The series is a spin-off of the 2018 movie with the same name. It follows Ashley navigating a new life after boyfriend is taken to jail. This forces Ashley and her son to move in with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. The show was created by Bay Area screenwriters Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs.

Pegasus Books
Downtown Berkeley
The bookstore sells a mix of new and used books, magazines, film, and CDs. You can also attend reading and book signing events. They also have two more East Bay locations.

Berkeley Symphony music director Joseph Young is conducting “Enduring Stories” at Zellerbach Hall on June 4.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
