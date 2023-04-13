Sights and Sounds: Lawrence Chen

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland Ballet dancer Lawrence Chen.

Pacific Pipe

West Oakland

It’s an indoor climbing gym with walls as high as 55 feet. The walls have a lot of touchstones to grab ahold of and get around. The facility also offers workout classes for those at any level to improve their climbing skills

Xingones

Fort Green

Oakland

It’s a Mexican-Spanish slang term that has many meanings depending on its context. For chefs Tino and Mayra, it translates as great compliments for their food. They have tacos, fried chicken, and sandwiches on their menu. The restaurant’s philosophy is “Love begins in the stomach.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paramount+

In this sci-fi film actress Michelle Yeoh plays a Chinese-American immigrant who owns a laundromat. She connects with variants of herself in different universes to harness their power and save the multiverse. It highlights issues of depression and generational trauma. It won a number of 2023 Oscars, including “Best Picture.” As well as Michelle Yeoh’s historic “Best Actress” win.

Visit Oakland Ballet’s website to buy tickets for their latest show.