KALW_SS_2021_Border_art.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Lawrence Chen

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
_36I2744 (1).jpg
John Hefti/John Hefti
/
jhefti@stanfordalumni.org
Oakland Ballet dancer Lawrence Chen

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland Ballet dancer Lawrence Chen.

Pacific Pipe
West Oakland
It’s an indoor climbing gym with walls as high as 55 feet. The walls have a lot of touchstones to grab ahold of and get around. The facility also offers workout classes for those at any level to improve their climbing skills

Xingones
Fort Green
Oakland
It’s a Mexican-Spanish slang term that has many meanings depending on its context. For chefs Tino and Mayra, it translates as great compliments for their food. They have tacos, fried chicken, and sandwiches on their menu. The restaurant’s philosophy is “Love begins in the stomach.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paramount+
In this sci-fi film actress Michelle Yeoh plays a Chinese-American immigrant who owns a laundromat. She connects with variants of herself in different universes to harness their power and save the multiverse. It highlights issues of depression and generational trauma. It won a number of 2023 Oscars, including “Best Picture.” As well as Michelle Yeoh’s historic “Best Actress” win.

Visit Oakland Ballet’s website to buy tickets for their latest show.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
