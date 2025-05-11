Rite-Aid bankruptcy could close pharmacies across Bay Area, nation

The drugstore chain Rite-Aid announced plans to close all of its locations and distribution centers across the country.

The plan came after Rite-Aid filed bankruptcy for the second time last week.

A company representative told SFGate last week that the closures could come within the next few months.

Rite-Aid has more than 1,200 stores across 15 states. T his includes more than 340 locations in California, 15 in the Bay Area.

All of these stores and centers could be closed, if they aren’t sold or transferred to another owner.The company said it will continue to ensure uninterrupted pharmacy services to its customers and attempt to protect as many jobs as possible, as it transfers prescriptions to other pharmacies.