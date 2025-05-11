San Jose Mayor pressing plans to strengthen homeless crackdown

More details are emerging about San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's plan to arrest or hospitalize homeless people for refusing offers of shelter -- and the city could create a police unit to do so.

Mahan presented more details about his "Responsibility to Shelter" initiative last week. This includes expanding the city's in-house homeless outreach efforts and establishing a new police unit to enforce it. The policy is slated for discussion today, as part of the City Council's budget hearings.

San Jose Spotlight reports under the proposed policy, homeless people who decline offers of shelter three times within an 18-month period will be cited and arrested for trespassing.

Mahan said arrests would be considered nonviolent misdemeanors. He added that he hopes to work with Santa Clara County to direct people cited under the policy directly to a rehabilitation center – but without a judge's approval and without sending people to jail.

