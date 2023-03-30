Sights and Sounds: Ashley Thopiah

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland Ballet dancer Ashley Thopiah. She’ll be performing in the “Dancing Moons Festival,” a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander choreographers. Catch it at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco on April 7 and 8.

“Frolic!”

Live Oak Theater

April 1 and 2

The production features new works by five LGBTQ+ dancers. It’s part of the “Queering Dance Festival.” The festival highlights the creativity of the LGBTQ+ dance community in the East Bay.

Understory

Downtown Oakland

This restaurant is run mostly by queer workers and volunteers of color. Their menu features Filipino, Moroccan, and Mexican cuisines. It constantly changes for chefs to experiment with flavors and give their own spin. One of their core values is to support communities of color in the food industry.

Never Have I Ever

Netflix

The story follows Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian American teenager who wants to become popular. But her family and friends don’t make it easy. Devi deals with issues of grief and identity throughout the show. It’s loosely based on comedian Mindy Kaling’s childhood experiences.

