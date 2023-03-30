© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Ashley Thopiah

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
Maximillian Tortoriello Photography
Oakland Ballet dancer Ashley Thopiah

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland Ballet dancer Ashley Thopiah. She’ll be performing in the “Dancing Moons Festival,” a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander choreographers. Catch it at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco on April 7 and 8.

“Frolic!”
Live Oak Theater
April 1 and 2
The production features new works by five LGBTQ+ dancers. It’s part of the “Queering Dance Festival.” The festival highlights the creativity of the LGBTQ+ dance community in the East Bay.

Understory
Downtown Oakland
This restaurant is run mostly by queer workers and volunteers of color. Their menu features Filipino, Moroccan, and Mexican cuisines. It constantly changes for chefs to experiment with flavors and give their own spin. One of their core values is to support communities of color in the food industry.

Never Have I Ever
Netflix
The story follows Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian American teenager who wants to become popular. But her family and friends don’t make it easy. Devi deals with issues of grief and identity throughout the show. It’s loosely based on comedian Mindy Kaling’s childhood experiences.

Oakland Ballet dancer Ashley Thopiah will be performing in the “Dancing Moons Festival” at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco on April 7 and 8.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
