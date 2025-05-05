On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss Alaska’s Vanishing Native Villages, a Frontline documentary that examines how Indigenous communities are fighting for survival in the face of climate change.

Researchers have found that parts of Alaska are warming at up to four times the rate of most of the rest of the world. It’s a shift that has left residents of places like Hooper Bay fighting for their survival — and even facing potential relocation.

"Our ancestors said we will come upon this day," Agatha Napoleon, who serves as the climate change coordinator for the Native Village of Paimiut, says in the documentary. "I didn’t think it would happen in my lifetime."

Guest:

Patty Talahongva, veteran journalist covering the news in Indian Country

Resources: