Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest outside Israeli consulate in San Francisco

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 5, 2025 at 2:38 PM PDT
A group of protesters demonstrates on the sidewalk in front of the Israeli consulate in downtown San Francisco
Sunni Khalid
/
KALW News
Dozens of pro-Palestinian activists gathered earlier today (Monday) on the streets outside of the Israeli consulate in San Francisco’s Financial District. They’re protesting the continuing blockade of humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

Armed with a bullhorn and speakers, the crowd carried banners AND signs and waved Palestinian flags.

Suzanne Ali is with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“We are out here today in response to Israel’s targeting of the Freedom Flotilla, a ship called the Vessel of Conscience, that Israel sent a drone strike to attack in European waters. It was on its way to deliver aid to Gaza.”Israel has not responded to allegations that it attacked the flotilla bound for Gaza last week.

At least one Bay Area grassroots activist is taking part in the flotilla.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
