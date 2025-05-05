Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest outside Israeli consulate in San Francisco

Dozens of pro-Palestinian activists gathered earlier today (Monday) on the streets outside of the Israeli consulate in San Francisco’s Financial District. They’re protesting the continuing blockade of humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

Armed with a bullhorn and speakers, the crowd carried banners AND signs and waved Palestinian flags.

Suzanne Ali is with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“We are out here today in response to Israel’s targeting of the Freedom Flotilla, a ship called the Vessel of Conscience, that Israel sent a drone strike to attack in European waters. It was on its way to deliver aid to Gaza.” Israel has not responded to allegations that it attacked the flotilla bound for Gaza last week.

At least one Bay Area grassroots activist is taking part in the flotilla.

