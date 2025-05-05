The dire consequences of Trump’s assault on NOAA

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, former NOAA chief scientist Craig McLean discusses the impact of sweeping proposed budget cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)—and what they mean for the future of the nation’s leading science agency.

Last month, a leaked document from the Office of Management and Budget revealed plans for a drastic budget cut to NOAA—more than 27 percent overall. The proposal would eliminate the agency’s Oceanic and Atmospheric Research office and end funding for regional climate data collection, competitive climate research, and Sea Grant programs. In total, the plan slashes the research office’s budget by roughly 75 percent and redistributes its remaining functions to other NOAA divisions.

Guest:

Craig McLean, former NOAA chief scientist

Resources:

The Guardian: Trump administration has set Noaa on ‘non-science trajectory’, workers warn

Grist: Scientists predict a brutal hurricane season while Trump takes aim at NOAA’s budget

ProPublica: White House Proposal Could Gut Climate Modeling the World Depends On

