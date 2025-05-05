© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Francisco, Santa Clara counties sue Trump administration over housing grants

KALW
Published May 5, 2025 at 2:34 PM PDT
San Francisco's City Hall
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco's City Hall

San Francisco and Santa Clara Counties have signed onto yet another lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump for placing new conditions on federal housing grants.

The suit challenges the move by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to place new restrictions or conditions on previously approved grants that were ordered by Congress.

Those grants are part of HUD's Continuum of Care program. They’re meant to provide comprehensive resources for people exiting homelessness, including housing, healthcare, transportation and job services.

According to the San Francisco City Attorney’s office, the complaint argues the restrictions target jurisdictions with policies related to diversity, equity and inclusion, immigration enforcement, and transgender rights.
