Benicia refinery fire prompts air quality advisory

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 5, 2025 at 2:47 PM PDT
Plumes of black smoke billowing from a fire at the Benicia Valero Refinery had dissipated by mid-morning on Monday and fire officials said the blaze was under control.

Social media posts showed dark smoke shortly after 9 o’clock, coming from the facility in Benicia.

About an hour later the smoke had dissipated, and Benicia fire officials said the blaze was under control at 10:38a.m..

The Benicia Fire Department said a shelter in place for the area was lifted and although there is particulate matter present, all other air monitoring is below health hazard levels.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Information about the cause of the fire was not available.

Officials said the fire prompted the Bay Area Air District to issue an air quality advisory for smoke in Southern Solano, northern Contra Costa, and northwestern Alameda counties.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
