Sights and Sounds: Chris Clay

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with business development professional Chris Clay. His father, Roy Clay Sr., is a Black pioneer in the tech industry. Roy’s memoir is Unstoppable: The Unlikely Story of a Silicon Valley Godfather.

Montclair Village

Oakland

The neighborhood gives off a small town vibe with many restaurants and shops to check out. Surrounding trees from the Oakland Hills add to the village’s charm. There are also biking and hiking trails to get some fresh air and exercise.

Lake Chabot Regional Park

Castro Valley

Be out in nature where you can walk beautiful trails - paved and unpaved. You can picnic or go boating. It’s also a popular fishing spot to catch trout and catfish. Swimming in the lake is not allowed because it serves as an emergency water supply.

Paradiso

San Leandro

The restaurant opened their doors in 1996. Since then, it’s become a popular spot. They offer a variety of dishes, including seafood, steaks, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Jenee has her eyes set on the prawns in garlic butter.

Chris’ father’s memoir Unstoppable: The Unlikely Story of a Silicon Valley Godfather is available on Amazon.