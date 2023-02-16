© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_SS_2021_Border_art.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Margaret Cho

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published February 16, 2023 at 7:44 AM PST
1-final-margaret_cho_7_1_20215686.jpg
SERGIO GARCIA PHOTOGRAPHY
/
Comedian Margaret Cho

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with comedian Margaret Cho. Her comedy Tour “Live and LIVID!” starts on February 18th and she’ll be stopping by in San Francisco on June 2nd.

City Lights
North Beach
Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti and college professor Peter Martin founded the bookstore in 1953. It’s known for its contribution to the Beat movement, their selection of progressive literature, and resistance to censorship. If you visit the bookstore, you’ll see three floors with a wide-range of poetry, fiction, works from small publishers, music, and so much more. It’s become a well-known literature spot not just in the Bay Area, but nation-wide.

Castro Theatre
Castro District
It’s a historic palace that showcases movies, plays, and hosts film festivals. The theatre is well-known for its emphasis on LGBTQ content. Their iconic neon sign “Castro” lights up in front of the building and it’s become a symbol for the neighborhood. Its exterior architecture gives resemblance to a large cathedral. The Castro celebrated the theatre’s 100-year anniversary last year.

Amoeba Music
Haight-Ashbury District
In 1997, it became the second location of the independent music store business. You’ll find a large selection of over 100,000 used CDs, vinyl records, and cassettes. They support and carry music from local artists. As you stroll through the store, you’ll find a variety of genres including jazz, rock, reggae, music in different languages, and the list goes on.

Catch Margaret Cho’s stop of the “Live and LIVID!” tour at the Palace of Fine Arts theatre in San Francisco on June 2nd.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
