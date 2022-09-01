© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_SS_2021_Border_art.png
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Hana Baba

Published September 1, 2022 at 7:44 AM PDT
275664441_10160428781683109_5816192191634572594_n-4.jpg
Photo Provided by Hana Baba
/
KALW Crosscurrents Host Hana Baba

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. In honor of KALW Day, host Jenee Darden speaks with Hana Baba. She’s host of KALW’s Crosscurrents and co-host of The Stoop.

“Black Food Summit”
Museum of the African Diaspora
September 9th & 10th
The 2-day event takes place at the Museum of the African Diaspora and off site on a ranch. MOAD’s Chef-in-Residence, Bryant Terry, hosts the event. It’s inspired from his book “Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora.” The weekend is full of Black creators and chefs talking about food, publishing, and storytelling. There will also be activities like hiking, gardening, and writing to bring people together and share ideas.

“Goddess”
Berkeley Repertory Theater
Currently running until September 25th
It’s about a singer who casts a spell on everyone inside an Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. One of those victims just returned home from studying abroad in the US. Will his plans for marrying his fiancée and stepping into a political legacy be in jeopardy? The musical is inspired by the myth of the Goddess Marimba. She created beautiful songs from heartbreak.

Send Her Back
Munashe Kaseke
The short story collection highlights the experiences of Zimbabwean women immigrating into the US. The tales deal with issues of identity, microaggressions, and sexism during a tense political climate in the US.

Listen to Hana’s podcast The Stoop on your favorite podcast platform.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel