Sights and Sounds: Hana Baba

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. In honor of KALW Day, host Jenee Darden speaks with Hana Baba. She’s host of KALW’s Crosscurrents and co-host of The Stoop.

“Black Food Summit”

Museum of the African Diaspora

September 9th & 10th

The 2-day event takes place at the Museum of the African Diaspora and off site on a ranch. MOAD’s Chef-in-Residence, Bryant Terry, hosts the event. It’s inspired from his book “Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora.” The weekend is full of Black creators and chefs talking about food, publishing, and storytelling. There will also be activities like hiking, gardening, and writing to bring people together and share ideas.

“Goddess”

Berkeley Repertory Theater

Currently running until September 25th

It’s about a singer who casts a spell on everyone inside an Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. One of those victims just returned home from studying abroad in the US. Will his plans for marrying his fiancée and stepping into a political legacy be in jeopardy? The musical is inspired by the myth of the Goddess Marimba. She created beautiful songs from heartbreak.

Send Her Back

Munashe Kaseke

The short story collection highlights the experiences of Zimbabwean women immigrating into the US. The tales deal with issues of identity, microaggressions, and sexism during a tense political climate in the US.

Listen to Hana’s podcast The Stoop on your favorite podcast platform.