Sights and Sounds: Jessica Fong

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with illustrator Jessica Fong. She is the cover artist for DC’s “Poison Ivy” comic series.

“Queer + Trans Open Mic”

East Bay Queer Arts Center

Every Tuesday

It’s a safe space for queer and trans folks to share art, music, poetry, and any other creative works, but all are welcome to participate. They happen virtually so you can join in from anywhere and connect with folks from different parts of the world. We recently had the art center’s co-founder, Kin Folkz, on KALW.

Sour Cherry Comics

San Francisco

They’re the first lesbian-owned comic store in the city. You’ll find graphic novels, Young Adult books, and magazines mainly geared to queer women. They also feature movie nights, book clubs, and artist signings as ways for community members to be together.

Lovejoy’s Tea Room

San Francisco

Sit back and enjoy tea and scones at this spot. The name was inspired by Jonathan Gash’s novels about an antique dealer named Lovejoy. The quirky space is filled with unique china pieces. They also have a shop across the street, so you can take some teas and other goodies home.

Check out illustrator Jessica Fong’s art in the DC Comics “Poison Ivy” series and her Instagram.