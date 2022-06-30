Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Activist Kin Folkz creates a space for queer artists to thrive and heal
The East Bay Queer Healing Arts Center is a space in Oakland where queer artists’ work thrives and serves as a form of medicine. Since its launch Kin’s center has also given free food and financial support to members of the community, and offered skills-development workshops. Kin Folkz has been a queer activist for decades. They were bestowed the honor of SF Pride Grand Marshall in 2018 and they were featured in the award-winning documentary “State of Pride.”
Visit the center's website to check out all of the great events and services they offer.
This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.