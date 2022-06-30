© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Activist Kin Folkz creates a space for queer artists to thrive and heal

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published June 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM PDT
Activist Kin Folkz in front of the Pride flag

The East Bay Queer Healing Arts Center is a space in Oakland where queer artists’ work thrives and serves as a form of medicine. Since its launch Kin’s center has also given free food and financial support to members of the community, and offered skills-development workshops. Kin Folkz has been a queer activist for decades. They were bestowed the honor of SF Pride Grand Marshall in 2018 and they were featured in the award-winning documentary “State of Pride.”

Visit the center's website to check out all of the great events and services they offer.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
