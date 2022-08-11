Sights and Sounds: Velina Brown

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with director Velina Brown. She’s the director of the San Francisco Mime Troupe musical “Back to the Way Things Were.” This weekend they’ll be performing outside their studio in the Mission District.

“ Follies ”

San Francisco Playhouse

Currently running until September 10th

The story is set in 1971. It’s about a theater manager named Dimitri. He organizes a reunion with former performers before the theater gets torn down to make space for a parking lot. As the performers gather together for a final time, they reminisce about the past while thinking about the future. In this production the musical theatre is a metaphor for the collapse of American innocence.

“ New Threads ”

Brava Theater

August 16th

They’re produced by Golden Thread Productions. The readings create a space for Middle Eastern writers to share their work about their culture. Each event includes Q&A sessions with the artists about their creative process. Golden Thread Productions is the country’s first Middle Eastern theatre company. Their executive artistic director was recently featured on KALW. They’re having readings every Tuesday in August at various locations.

“ Dear San Francisco ”

Club Fugazi

Shows run weekly Wednesday through Sunday

The show is a love letter to the city with a variety of acrobat performances. See hoop diving, juggling, hand-balancing, and much more! Video projections of the city and original music are also used to share stories to why many love San Francisco.

Watch Velina Brown’s musical “Back to the Way Things Were” this weekend at the SF Mime Troupe Theater. Visit their website for other play dates.