Bay Area theatre company pioneers Middle Eastern stories

San Francisco’s Golden Thread Theatre Company is the country’s first Middle Eastern Theatre Company. Since 1996 , they’ve hosted plays and supported playwrights, telling stories from across the Middle East with a Bay Area flavor.

Sahar Assaf is the executive artistic director at Golden Thread, she’s Lebanese and has been part of the theater scene there as an actor, playwright, and director. KALW’s Hana Baba spoke with her about the upcoming readings. Hana starts out by asking Sahar to recall her first time on stage in Lebanon- a time when she was trying to convince her family that she should go into theater as a career.

Starting in August they will host a series of live readings by acclaimed writers at venues across San Francisco.