Sights and Sounds: Isabel Jones

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Fairfield dancer Isabel Jones. She competed on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime.

Bay Area K-Fest

Japantown

July 23rd

This is the first K-Pop festival happening in the Bay Area. According to the festival organizer, “there will be trading card tables, vendors selling K-Pop merch, and K-Pop teams performing.” It’s an event organized and meant for K-Pop fans.

Stow Lake

Golden Gate Park

In the middle of the lake is Strawberry Hill island. People can go hiking, take pictures at the Chinese pavilion or Huntington Falls, and check out wildlife. There’s also a boathouse where you can rent a boat to row around the lake. It’s the perfect getaway from city life.

FoodieLand Night Market

San Mateo County Event Center

July 1st-3rd

This is every foodies’ dream! With over 150 vendors, delight on food and drinks from many cultures. There will also be live entertainment to either dance the food away or sit back while enjoying your meal.

Watch Isabel dance on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime.