Sights and Sounds: Martin Luther McCoy

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. One this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with singer Martin Luther McCoy. Martin gives three recommendations of arts and culture events happening in the Bay Area.

“Blending Worlds: An Aftasi Immersive”

Bayview Opera House

February 22nd

Afatasi the Artist curated this event that includes an artist panel, art exhibition, and fashion show. Models will strut within the crowd wearing Afatasi’s futuristic creations.

Black Joy Parade

Oakland

February 27th

It’s mission is to celebrate the Black experience and community’s contribution to history and culture. There’s also a festival too during the day with vendors, food, etc. This is the 5th annual event. Admission is free and donations are welcome.

“Mothership: Voyage Into Afrofuturism”

Oakland Museum of California

On display till February 27th

This fantasy and science fiction exhibition envisions the African Diaspora and Black culture as central in a technically advanced and culturally rich civilization. It’s the past, present, and future reimagined through a Black cultural lens. Art, music, literature, and film express a future where Black people and their ideas thrive.

In collaboration with SF Jazz, Martin Luthor McCoy will be performing at the Museum of the African Diaspora on February 26th.