When We All Get to Heaven - Episode 04

As AIDS infections and deaths surged across the globe, many churches continued to be intensely critical of homosexuality and considered it God’s retribution.

In episode 04, we explore how MCC SF, a self-proclaimed “church with AIDS” interacted with other churches. And, as you’ll hear, sometimes friendship emerges in the most unlikely of places and that connection can change everyone involved.

QUEER POWER HOUR is proud to broadcast When We All Get to Heaven, a 10-part audio documentary from Eureka Street Productions that focuses on how the MCC congregation in San Francisco responded to the persona and political trials of the AIDS epidemic, including the deaths of hundreds of its members.

What makes this project truly unique is that it incorporates an archive of 1200 cassette tapes recorded during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

When We All Get to Heaven is being presented in partnership with Slate's podcast Outward

