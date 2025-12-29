When We All Get to Heaven - Episode 03

In the late 80s, two MCC San Francisco ministers wrote an article called “We Are the Church Alive, the Church with AIDS.” How and why did MCC SF call itself “a church with AIDS”?

In episode 03, we explore two stories that shed some light. One story is about a pair of religion geeks who learned to make queer church in New York during the early years of the AIDS crisis and then came to San Francisco to lead MCCSF. And the other is how an Easter Sunday ritual made the Christian hope of life through death viscerally real.

QUEER POWER HOUR is proud to broadcast When We All Get to Heaven, a 10-part audio documentary from Eureka Street Productions that focuses on how the MCC congregation in San Francisco responded to the persona and political trials of the AIDS epidemic, including the deaths of hundreds of its members.

What makes this project truly unique is that it incorporates an archive of 1200 cassette tapes recorded during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

When We All Get to Heaven is being presented in partnership with Slate’s podcast Outward, which is helping distribute the show.

If you can't wait until next week's Queer Power Hour, you can binge the series on Slate. And subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.