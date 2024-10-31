© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour

POLITICS: Sharice Davids + Danica Roem

By David Boyer
Published October 31, 2024 at 9:03 AM PDT

On this episode: Election Season continues with interviews of two LGBTQ politicos who have recently made history:

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids who, in addition to being an out lesbian, is one of the first Native people to serve in the United States House of Representatives

Virginia State Senator Danica Roem, who became the first openly transgender person to be elected and serve in a state legislature in U.S. history.

Both women were originally interviewed by Jeffrey Masters for his podcast LGBTQ+A.

David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
