POLITICS: Sharice Davids + Danica Roem

On this episode: Election Season continues with interviews of two LGBTQ politicos who have recently made history:

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids who, in addition to being an out lesbian, is one of the first Native people to serve in the United States House of Representatives

Virginia State Senator Danica Roem, who became the first openly transgender person to be elected and serve in a state legislature in U.S. history.

Both women were originally interviewed by Jeffrey Masters for his podcast LGBTQ+A.