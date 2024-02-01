The Homosexual in Society - Part 2

IMAGINE: It’s November 24, 1958. Like many folks in the Bay Area, you tune into KPFA at 9:30 pm. Whether you realize it or not, you are listening to history in the making.

Public Affairs Director Elsa Knight Thompson is moderating a conversation about a topic rarely discussed in public back then: the Homosexual.

In part two of this broadcast, the panel includes:



Morris Lowenthal, who defended the civil rights of gay people in California’s highest court;

Psychiatrist Karl Bowman, who advocated for an end to criminal and medical persecution of homosexuals;

Behavioral scientist Frank Beach, Jr., who advanced the idea that homosexuality is a natural human phenomenon.

Progressive criminologist David Wilson

Their empathetic discussion is truly groundbreaking.

We are airing this rarely heard audio with permission from the Pacifica Radio Archives.

