Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

The Homosexual in Society - Part 2

By David Boyer
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:00 PM PST

IMAGINE: It’s November 24, 1958. Like many folks in the Bay Area, you tune into KPFA at 9:30 pm. Whether you realize it or not, you are listening to history in the making.

Public Affairs Director Elsa Knight Thompson is moderating a conversation about a topic rarely discussed in public back then: the Homosexual.

In part two of this broadcast, the panel includes:

  • Morris Lowenthal, who defended the civil rights of gay people in California’s highest court;
  • Psychiatrist Karl Bowman, who advocated for an end to criminal and medical persecution of homosexuals;
  • Behavioral scientist Frank Beach, Jr., who advanced the idea that homosexuality is a natural human phenomenon.
  • Progressive criminologist David Wilson

Their empathetic discussion is truly groundbreaking.
We are airing this rarely heard audio with permission from the Pacifica Radio Archives.

David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
