KALW teaches people in prisons how to become reporters and audio producers. Using professional-quality equipment, they record and edit their stories from inside prison.

We share intimate stories of our struggles and triumphs, and of the heartache and forgiveness taking place within these walls. Uncuffed is vulnerable and personal. If you can see the humanity in us, you can see the humanity in everyone. The Producers of Uncuffed

Uncuffed is supported by Arts In Corrections, a program of the California Arts Council with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.