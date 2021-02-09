UncuffedStories from inside California prisons
KALW teaches people in prisons how to become reporters and audio producers. Using professional-quality equipment, they record and edit their stories from inside prison.
We share intimate stories of our struggles and triumphs, and of the heartache and forgiveness taking place within these walls. Uncuffed is vulnerable and personal. If you can see the humanity in us, you can see the humanity in everyone.
The Producers of Uncuffed
Uncuffed is supported by Arts In Corrections, a program of the California Arts Council with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Quinton Gray talks about his life-long struggle with mental illness—and the assumptions people make about him.
How can you learn to be a father, from inside prison, to a child whose voice you’ve never even heard?
Two men discuss the pain of losing a sibling to suicide. And the struggle to process that pain, while inside prison.
After serving a sentence in prison, re-entry into the free world can come with complicated feelings and experiences – especially when release comes in the middle of a global pandemic.Uncuffed producers Chanthon Bun and Joe Kirk were both released in 2020 and are still adjusting to life after prison. Kirk spent time in the shelter system, and Bun has a deportation order hanging over his head. But despite their struggles, they both find meaning in helping others, and fighting for change.In this episode: stories about what happens when you get out of prison. And, the Uncuffed producers at Solano State Prison talk about their own concerns and dreams for when they are released. Subscribe to Uncuffed at www.WeAreUncuffed.org.
From the series Uncuffed:After two decades in prison, Andrew Peralta's re-entry was going great ... until it wasn't.
Mother’s Day is marketed as a celebration of unconditional love, but many of us have complicated relationships with our moms, involving lots of different emotions. Uncuffed producers at Solano State Prison talked about what the day brings up for them.
For most of us in prisons, the pandemic has meant a year of even more restrictions than usual. No in-person visits, and months without classes or groups. To deal with that isolation, a lot of us turned to music. So today, we’re talking about the songs that kept our spirits up through the year. We hope they do the same for you. Check out our playlist on Spotify to enjoy these songs on their own: bit.ly/UncuffedPlaylist. Learn about Uncuffed at WeAreUncuffed.org.
It's been almost a year since friends and family have been able to visit their loved ones in prison, due to the pandemic. Letters to the inside are always…
From the series Uncuffed:When I first heard of Thomas “Truck” Evans, I was instantly interested. I wanted to know how a man without a truck teaches a…
"Local That Works," a national competition for innovative ideas in public media, named KALW's Uncuffed as a 2020 finalist, recognizing our unique training…