PRIDE MONTH: Two Supreme Court Cases That Shaped Queer Lives
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, there was lots of discussion about how that ruling might impact rights that many of us take for granted. As the Supreme Court finishes its current term, those conversations have only intensified.
This episode looks at two landmark cases that have come to define the lives of the LGBTQ+ community:
- A story from More Perfect, a limited series by the folks at Radiolab about Lawrence v Texas. Before that ruling in 2003, a person could be arrested for having sex with a person of the same sex — even in the privacy of their own home. The decision was a major breakthrough for the LGBTQ Rights Movement. But unlike the winning plaintiffs of other major civil rights cases, the two men who initiated the case have largely been forgotten. This uncovers the hardscrabble lives of the two imperfect plaintiffs: John Lawrence and Tyron Garner.
- A story from New Hampshire Public Radio about Obergefell vs. Hodges, the case that legalized gay marriage.