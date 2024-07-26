© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Inside Ziklag, the Christian-Right group working to sway the election

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 26, 2024 at 9:30 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media roundtable, ProPublica investigative journalist Andy Kroll discusses how Ziklag, a secret organization of ultrawealthy Christian donors is spending nearly $12 million to mobilize Republican-leaning voters and purge more than a million people from the rolls in key swing states, aiming to tilt the 2024 election in favor of former President Donald Trump.

ProPublica and Documented obtained thousands of Ziklag’s members-only email newsletters, internal videos, strategy documents and fundraising pitches, none of which has been previously made public. They reveal the group’s 2024 plans and its long-term goal to underpin every major sphere of influence in American society with Christianity.

Guest:

Andy Krollinvestigative reporter for ProPublica and author of "A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy"

Resources:

ProPublica: Inside Ziklag, the Secret Organization of Wealthy Christians Trying to Sway the Election and Change the Country

Your Call: How Christian Nationalists have taken over the Republican Party

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
