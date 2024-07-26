Inside Ziklag, the Christian-Right group working to sway the election

On this edition of Your Call's Media roundtable, ProPublica investigative journalist Andy Kroll discusses how Ziklag, a secret organization of ultrawealthy Christian donors is spending nearly $12 million to mobilize Republican-leaning voters and purge more than a million people from the rolls in key swing states, aiming to tilt the 2024 election in favor of former President Donald Trump.

ProPublica and Documented obtained thousands of Ziklag’s members-only email newsletters, internal videos, strategy documents and fundraising pitches, none of which has been previously made public. They reveal the group’s 2024 plans and its long-term goal to underpin every major sphere of influence in American society with Christianity.

Guest:

Andy Kroll, investigative reporter for ProPublica and author of "A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy"

Resources:

ProPublica: Inside Ziklag, the Secret Organization of Wealthy Christians Trying to Sway the Election and Change the Country

Your Call: How Christian Nationalists have taken over the Republican Party