Pack your bathing suit and poppers — we are heading to Fire Island...

For the next four weeks, the Queer Power Hour is featuring episodes from Jess Rothschild's podcast: Finding Fire Island. You'll hear about the history, the summer rituals and the beach parties of New York's legendary queer resort towns.

Plus, Christopher Beale and Stereotypes take us to the happiest place and report from inside Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite 2024.