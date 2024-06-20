© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour

PRIDE MONTH: Gilbert Baker a.k.a. the "Gay Betsy Ross"

By David Boyer
Published June 20, 2024 at 7:00 PM PDT

In the lead up to San Francisco’s 1978 gay pride parade, Gilbert Baker stitched together eight strips of vibrantly colored fabric into a rainbow flag that has become the international symbol of the LGBTQ community.

On today’s show, we are sharing a conversation with the flag’s creator Gilbert Baker, which originally aired on Outcasting, a public radio program by LGBTQ youth and their straight allies. This interview charts Gilbert’s life of art and activism...and the arc of the LGBTQ rights movement.

Pride Month continues with an interview from 2017 with the self-described “gay Betsy Ross."

Queer Power Hour LGBTQPolitics & GovernmentSan FranciscoPride Month
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
