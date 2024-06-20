PRIDE MONTH: Gilbert Baker a.k.a. the "Gay Betsy Ross"

In the lead up to San Francisco’s 1978 gay pride parade, Gilbert Baker stitched together eight strips of vibrantly colored fabric into a rainbow flag that has become the international symbol of the LGBTQ community.

On today’s show, we are sharing a conversation with the flag’s creator Gilbert Baker, which originally aired on Outcasting, a public radio program by LGBTQ youth and their straight allies. This interview charts Gilbert’s life of art and activism...and the arc of the LGBTQ rights movement.

Pride Month continues with an interview from 2017 with the self-described “gay Betsy Ross."