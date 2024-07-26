Almanac - Friday July 26, 2024

Today is Friday, the 26th of July of 2024,

July 26 is the 208th day of the year

158 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:09:04 am

and sunset will be at 8:22:53 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.1°F.

The first high tide was at 2:51 am at 5.11 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:05 am at 0.54 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:50 pm at 6.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:17 pm at 1.38 feet

The Moon is currently 68.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in tomorrow Saturday the 27th of July of 2024 at 7:51 pm

Today is….

Aunt and Uncles Day

Holistic Therapy Day

National All Or Nothing Day

National Bagelfest Day

National Coffee Milkshake Day

National Get Gnarly Day

National Talk in an Elevator Day

One Voice Day

System Administrator Appreciation Day

World Tofu Day

National Disability Independence Day

Today is also…

Emancipation Day in Barbados

Day of the National Rebellion in Cuba

Esperanto Day

Independence Day in Liberia, celebrates the independence of Liberia from the American Colonization Society in 1847.

Independence Day in Maldives, celebrates the independence of Maldives from the United Kingdom in 1965.

Kargil Victory Day or Kargil Vijay Diwas in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1796 – George Catlin, American painter, author, and traveler (d. 1872)

1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish playwright and critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1950)

1874 – Serge Koussevitzky, Russian-American bassist, composer, and conductor (d. 1951)

1875 – Carl Jung, Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist (d. 1961)

1875 – Antonio Machado, Spanish poet and academic (d. 1939)

1893 – George Grosz, German painter and illustrator (d. 1959)

1894 – Aldous Huxley, English novelist and philosopher (d. 1963)

1903 – Estes Kefauver, American lawyer and politician (d. 1963)

1909 – Vivian Vance, American actress and singer (d. 1979)

1914 – Erskine Hawkins, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 1993)

1921 – Jean Shepherd, American radio host, actor, and screenwriter (d. 1999)

1922 – Jason Robards, American actor (d. 2000)

1923 – Jan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (d. 2012)

1928 – Stanley Kubrick, American director, producer, screenwriter, and cinematographer (d. 1999)

1943 – Mick Jagger, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1945 – Helen Mirren, English actress

1956 – Dorothy Hamill, American figure skater

1957 – Nana Visitor, American actress

1958 – Angela Hewitt, Canadian-English pianist

1959 – Kevin Spacey, American actor and director

1964 – Sandra Bullock, American actress and producer

1974 – Iron & Wine, American singer-songwriter

1980 – Jacinda Ardern, 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

….and on this day in history….

1579 – Francis Drake, the English explorer, discovers a "fair and good" bay on the coast of the Pacific Northwest (probably Oregon or Washington).

1745 – The first recorded women's cricket match takes place near Guildford, England.

1847 – Liberia declares its independence from the United States. France and the United Kingdom are the first to recognize the new nation.

1882 – Premiere of Richard Wagner's opera Parsifal at Bayreuth.

1887 – Publication of the Unua Libro, founding the Esperanto movement.

1945 – The Labour Party wins the United Kingdom general election of July 5 by a landslide, removing Winston Churchill from power.

1946 – Aloha Airlines begins service from Honolulu International Airport.

1947 – Cold War: U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs the National Security Act of 1947 into United States law creating the Central Intelligence Agency, United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the United States National Security Council.

1948 – U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs Executive Order 9981, desegregating the military of the United States.

1953 – Cold War: Fidel Castro leads an unsuccessful attack on the Moncada Barracks, thus beginning the Cuban Revolution. The movement took the name of the date: 26th of July Movement

1971 – Apollo program: Launch of Apollo 15 on the first Apollo "J-Mission", and first use of a Lunar Roving Vehicle.

1974 – Greek Prime Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis forms the country's first civil government after seven years of military rule.

1977 – The National Assembly of Quebec imposes the use of French as the official language of the provincial government.

1989 – A federal grand jury indicts Cornell University student Robert T. Morris, Jr. for releasing the Morris worm, thus becoming the first person to be prosecuted under the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

1990 – The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 is signed into law by President George H. W. Bush.

1999 – Kargil conflict officially comes to an end. The Indian Army announces the complete eviction of Pakistani intruders.

2016 – Hillary Clinton becomes the first female nominee for President of the United States by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.