Drag Story Hour: Bay Area and NYC
This week, on the Queer Power Hour, we're celebrating Drag Story Hour, which was founded right here in San Francisco in 2015.
It was the brainchild of queer author and activist Michele Tea and the first event — at Harvey Milk Library in the Castro — was organized by Juliàn Delgado Lopera and Virgie Tovar. Eight years later, it's a non-profit organization with dozens of chapters across the globe and it has become a favorite target of the extreme conservative right.
On this episode:
- Out in the Bay's Eric Jansen shares excerpts from a series he produced with E.A. and Peter Stickney at KPFA about Drag Story Hours in the Bay Area.
- Then, we share share excerpts from a two-part series about Drag Story Hours in New York City, which were protested by members of the Proud Boys. The series was reported by Sam Zachar for Epicenter-NYC, a local community journalism initiative based in New York.