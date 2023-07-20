Drag Story Hour: Bay Area and NYC

This week, on the Queer Power Hour, we're celebrating Drag Story Hour, which was founded right here in San Francisco in 2015.

It was the brainchild of queer author and activist Michele Tea and the first event — at Harvey Milk Library in the Castro — was organized by Juliàn Delgado Lopera and Virgie Tovar. Eight years later, it's a non-profit organization with dozens of chapters across the globe and it has become a favorite target of the extreme conservative right.

On this episode:

