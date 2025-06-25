9 Acts we're looking forward to at Outside Lands 2025

We’ve been eagerly, counting down the days Outside Lands, taking place in San Francisco from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, 10 and featuring another stacked lineup. We know it can be difficult to figure out which are the not-to-miss acts, so to help you out, here are a few of the acts KALW Music’s Margarita Azucar , Eryka , and Music Editor Tshego Letsoalo are excited to see at Golden Gate Park this year.

Friday

Doechii

I’m so ready to see Doechii shut it down at Outside Lands! Her energy is chaotic in the best way - unfiltered, electric, and completely her own. Every performance feels like a wild ride and I’m here for all of it. She’s one of those artists that just commands the stage. Let’s gooo!

- E

Thundercat

This music editor has seen Thundercat countless times and will never not see this undefinable bass player when there’s a chance to do so. With a storied background that includes being a founding member of the crossover thrash band Suicidal Tendancies and winning a Grammy for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, Thundercat truly never misses when it comes to his solo albums and performances. Can’t wait for those grooves on tunes like “Funny Thing,” “Them Changes,” and “Heartbreaks + Setbacks.”

- TL

Saturday

Royel Otis

Bringing you catchy tunes, like “I Wanna Dance With You,” and the epic cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor,” Australia’s Royel Otis released several EPs leading up to their 2024 debut full length album “Pratts & Pain.” The indie duo has already played sold out shows at the Rickshaw Stop, Great American Music Hall, and the Fox Oakland over the past year, steadily growing a die-hard following in the Bay. A little heartbreak, a little whimsy, and oh so good!

- MA

Vampire Weekend

As an indie music loving Millennial, it’s basically my duty (and yours if you’re one too) to experience Vampire Weekend at an outdoor music festival, and there’s probably no better one than Outside Lands, to be fair. Their jangly Ivy League-Afropop self-titled debut album, featuring the iconic “A-Punk” and “Oxford Comma,” was critically acclaimed as one of the best debuts ever, and a lot of their tracks from that album and beyond have endured. See them if only for the nostalgia of the golden post-Napster, pre-Spotify music blog era.

- TL

Sunday

Black Coffee

In the early 2000s, personalized CD mixes were the ultimate gift. A friend made me one that contained Black Coffee’s track “Happiness,” which opened up my world to South African House music. The percussion and vocals inspired dancing and brought spiritual elevation. This DJ/producer has continued to convert crowds of dancers from warehouses to festivals. Put your cell phone away, surrender to the moment, and get ready to go to church!

- MA

Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso

This Argentine duo made a splash on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. Beyond their strong musical presentation marked by funk and jazz accompaniment, their authentic fashion sensibilities and humor created a viral sensation. Expect a flirty, good time, and the kind of joyful moments created when you find yourself singing “¿Qué sería de mí sin amigos?” with thousands of new friends in furry hats.

- MA

Jorja Smith

Jorja’s voice is pure velvet and I’ve been dreaming of seeing her live for way too long. Her music just sinks into your soul—you feel every word. I already know her set is going to be a whole mood, especially if she hits us with those slow-burning tracks under the evening sky.

- E

BigXthaPlug

His tracks hit hard, his flow’s heavy, and the energy? Unmatched. I’m expecting a full-out vibe - bass-shaking, crowd-moving, the trenches in the building. Can’t wait to feel this one live.

- E

Nourished By Time

Nourished By Time’s music feels like the ‘90s RnB of deep voices and crying in the rain plus a meld of genres like bedroom pop and new wave and shoegaze that sound like they shouldn’t work together but do. His debut album Erotic Probiotic 2 was on heavy repeat for me when it came out in 2023 and I was lucky enough to watch him open for the UK band Dry Cleaning and experience him bringing some of my favorite tracks from the album to life. I have a feeling this is going to be a memorable set.

- TL

—

Don't miss the Outside Lands Night Shows across the Bay the week of the festival!