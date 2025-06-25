© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds of California research grants to be reinstated

KALW | By Erin Bump
Published June 25, 2025 at 3:26 PM PDT
test tubes
Bill Branson
/
Wikimedia Commons
test tubes

Scientific researchers whose grants were terminated by the Trump administration got a temporary victory this week.

The grants were cancelled because they included language related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, even though Congress previously mandated more funding for research on women and minorities.

But in three separate cases this week, judges ruled federal funding should be reinstated. In California, more than 400 grants are affected. The funding totals millions of dollars and supports a broad range of health research: from aging to vaccines to women's health.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta expects the grant money will be restored, but it's not clear when. The Trump administration is appealing the rulings.
Bay Area Headlines
Erin Bump
Erin is an award-winning audio producer and portrait photographer living in San Francisco.
See stories by Erin Bump