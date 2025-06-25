Hundreds of California research grants to be reinstated

Scientific researchers whose grants were terminated by the Trump administration got a temporary victory this week.

The grants were cancelled because they included language related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, even though Congress previously mandated more funding for research on women and minorities.

But in three separate cases this week, judges ruled federal funding should be reinstated. In California, more than 400 grants are affected. The funding totals millions of dollars and supports a broad range of health research: from aging to vaccines to women's health.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta expects the grant money will be restored, but it's not clear when. The Trump administration is appealing the rulings.