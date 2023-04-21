© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
PhilosophyTalkLogo_FINAL.png
Philosophy Talk

Why We Hate

By Devon Strolovitch
Published April 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
2377011517_e48e404be2_o.jpg

Is hatred ever morally justified, or does hate just breed more hate?

The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that the number of hate groups operating in the U.S. has risen to a record high. There has also been a corresponding increase in hate crime violence. So where does all this hate come from? Do we hate others because we feel a deeper sense of alienation or fear towards them? Is hating always the wrong response, or is there an appropriate kind of hate? Can we love and hate at the same time? And what's the difference between hate and other reactive attitudes like anger, disgust, and contempt? Josh and Ray shake off the haters with Berit Brogaard from the University of Miami, author of Hatred: Understanding Our Most Dangerous Emotion. Sunday, April 23 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
