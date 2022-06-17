Talking Pride with Honey Mahogany & Sister Roma

Pride celebrations are happening across the planet, as anti-LGBTQIA rhetoric and threats of violence continue to rise and get closer to home. This week Out In The Bay, we have the hosts of San Francisco Pride 2022 – Honey Mahogany and the legendary Sister Roma from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“Human rights are being challenged,” says Sister Roma, “the conservative right-wing Christians, the Republicans, they want to strip us of all of our rights and protections. And they're starting with trans kids.”

San Francisco native Honey Mahogany — who is the California Democratic Party Chair and a RuPaul’s Drag Race alum — shares why she is running in D6, “I'm a practical person. I want to come up with practical solutions, to bring everyone to the table. I think that I am uniquely positioned and extensively qualified to fill the role of district 6 supervisor.”

Plus, the debate over police and kink at Pride, this week on Out In The Bay.

