Out in the Bay

Talking Pride with Honey Mahogany & Sister Roma

Published June 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
Pride celebrations are happening across the planet, as anti-LGBTQIA rhetoric and threats of violence continue to rise and get closer to home. This week Out In The Bay, we have the hosts of San Francisco Pride 2022 – Honey Mahogany and the legendary Sister Roma from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“Human rights are being challenged,” says Sister Roma, “the conservative right-wing Christians, the Republicans, they want to strip us of all of our rights and protections. And they're starting with trans kids.”

San Francisco native Honey Mahogany — who is the California Democratic Party Chair and a RuPaul’s Drag Race alum — shares why she is running in D6, “I'm a practical person. I want to come up with practical solutions, to bring everyone to the table. I think that I am uniquely positioned and extensively qualified to fill the role of district 6 supervisor.”

Plus, the debate over police and kink at Pride, this week on Out In The Bay.

Out in the Bay is an independent non-profit production.

The Executive Producer of Out In The Bay is Eric Jansen. This edition of Out in the Bay was produced and hosted by Christopher Beale.

Out in the Bay
Stay Connected
Christopher J. Beale
Christopher J. Beale is an independent radio host, producer, and journalist living in San Francisco.
Eric Jansen
Eric Jansen is a long-time broadcaster and print journalist. A former news anchor, producer and reporter at KQED FM, San Francisco; KLIV AM, San Jose; and Minnesota Public Radio, Eric's award-winning reports have been heard on many NPR programs and PRI's Marketplace. His print work has been in The Mercury News, The Business Journal, and LGBTQ magazines Genre and The Advocate, among other publications. He co-produced the June 2007 PBS documentary Why We Sing!, about LGBTQ choruses and their role in the civil rights fight.
