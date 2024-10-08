Oakland Symphony | Sulayman & Shibe | Marin Jazz
10/9/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe’s Guests are Oakland Symphony's new Music Director & Conductor Kedrick Armstrong; SF Performances' Tenor Karim Sulayman & Guitarist Sean Shibe; Marin Jazz CEO and Exec. Producer Todd Ghanizadeh.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!
OAKLAND SYMPHONY
INEXTINGUISHABLE OAKLAND!
KEDRICK ARMSTRONG INAUGURAL
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
2025 BROADWAY / OAKLAND
FRIDAY, OCT. 18. 2024 | 8:00PM
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/kedrick-armstrong-inaugural/
GUEST: KEDRICK ARMSTONG / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR
Inaugural Concert Program:
JULIA PERRY A Short Piece for Orchestra
Celebrate the 40 Year Anniversary of Living Jazz
with three jazz-rooted compositions:
Allison Miller, Modern Jazz
John Santos, Afro-Latin
Meklit, Ethio Jazz
Valley of the Giants (for Eddie Marshall)
Composer by Allison Miller
Arrangement and Orchestration by Todd Sickafoose
Featured Artist: Allison Miller
Guest Artist: Dayna Stephens
Medley: Ethio Blue, My Gold, Stars in a Wide Field
Songs and Lyrics by Meklit
Arrangement and Orchestration by Sam Bevan
Featured Artist: Meklit
Guest Artists:
Sam Bevan, Bass
Colin Douglas, Drumkit
Marco Peris Coppola, Tupan/Percussion
Un Levantamiento (An Uprising)
Composer, percussion: John Santos
Arrangers: Saul Sierra and John Santos
Featured Artist: John Santos
Guest Artists:
Pedro Pastrana, Puerto Rican cuatro
Maria Cora, spoken word
CARL NIELSEN Symphony No. 4, “The Inextinguishable”
https://www.kedrickarmstrong.com/
https://www.allisonmiller.com/
https://johnsantosofficial.com/
https://www.meklitmusic.com/
SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES PRESENTS
BROKEN BRANCHES
KARIM SULAYMAN & SEAN SHIBE
PRESIDIO THEATRE
99 MORAGA AVE. / SF
SATURDAY, OCT. 12, 2024 | 7:30PM
GUESTS:
KARIM SULAYMAN / TENOR
SEAN SHIBE / GUITARIST
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://sfperformances.org/performances/2425/sulayman-shibe.html#
Broken Branches Concert Program:
PURCELL: Music for a While
DOWLAND: Praeludium; Fantasia; Time Stands Still
CACCINI: Dalla porta d'oriente
MONTEVERDI: Si dolce è'l tormento; La mia turca
TRADITIONAL: La prima vez (Sephardic); Lamma bada (Arab Andalusian)
DARWISH: El Helwa di
RODRIGO/FAIRUZ: Li Beirut
HARVEY: Sufi Dance
CHAKER: A butterfly in New York
TAKEMITSU: In the woods: Wainscot pond
BRITTEN: Songs from the Chinese
Listen and Purchase “Broken Branches”:
https://www.pentatonemusic.com/product/broken-branches/
https://www.karimsulayman.com/
https://seanshibe.com/
MARIN JAZZ
MARIN CENTER SHOWCASE THEATRE
20 AVENUE OF THE FLAGS / SAN RAFAEL
2024 Fall Season opening Oct. 4 , 2024
Performances continue through Summer 2025
GUEST: TODD GHANIZADEH / CEO & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER