Oakland Symphony | Sulayman & Shibe | Marin Jazz

10/9/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe's Guests are Oakland Symphony's new Music Director & Conductor Kedrick Armstrong; SF Performances' Tenor Karim Sulayman & Guitarist Sean Shibe; Marin Jazz CEO and Exec. Producer Todd Ghanizadeh.

OAKLAND SYMPHONY

INEXTINGUISHABLE OAKLAND!

KEDRICK ARMSTRONG INAUGURAL

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

2025 BROADWAY / OAKLAND

FRIDAY, OCT. 18. 2024 | 8:00PM

https://www.oaklandsymphony.org/event/kedrick-armstrong-inaugural/

GUEST: KEDRICK ARMSTONG / MUSIC DIRECTOR & CONDUCTOR

Inaugural Concert Program:

JULIA PERRY A Short Piece for Orchestra

Celebrate the 40 Year Anniversary of Living Jazz

with three jazz-rooted compositions:

Allison Miller, Modern Jazz

John Santos, Afro-Latin

Meklit, Ethio Jazz

Valley of the Giants (for Eddie Marshall)

Composer by Allison Miller

Arrangement and Orchestration by Todd Sickafoose

Featured Artist: Allison Miller

Guest Artist: Dayna Stephens

Medley: Ethio Blue, My Gold, Stars in a Wide Field

Songs and Lyrics by Meklit

Arrangement and Orchestration by Sam Bevan

Featured Artist: Meklit

Guest Artists:

Sam Bevan, Bass

Colin Douglas, Drumkit

Marco Peris Coppola, Tupan/Percussion

Un Levantamiento (An Uprising)

Composer, percussion: John Santos

Arrangers: Saul Sierra and John Santos

Featured Artist: John Santos

Guest Artists:

Pedro Pastrana, Puerto Rican cuatro

Maria Cora, spoken word

CARL NIELSEN Symphony No. 4, “The Inextinguishable”

Kedrick Armstrong

https://www.kedrickarmstrong.com/

Oakland Symphony_Kedrick Armstrong Inaugural_L-R Allison Miller_John Santos_Meklit Hadero

https://www.allisonmiller.com/

https://johnsantosofficial.com/

https://www.meklitmusic.com/

SF Performances_L-R Guitarist Sean Shibe_Tenor Karim Sulayman

SAN FRANCISCO PERFORMANCES PRESENTS

BROKEN BRANCHES

KARIM SULAYMAN & SEAN SHIBE

PRESIDIO THEATRE

99 MORAGA AVE. / SF

SATURDAY, OCT. 12, 2024 | 7:30PM

KARIM SULAYMAN / TENOR

SEAN SHIBE / GUITARIST

https://sfperformances.org/performances/2425/sulayman-shibe.html#

Broken Branches Concert Program:

PURCELL: Music for a While

DOWLAND: Praeludium; Fantasia; Time Stands Still

CACCINI: Dalla porta d'oriente

MONTEVERDI: Si dolce è'l tormento; La mia turca

TRADITIONAL: La prima vez (Sephardic); Lamma bada (Arab Andalusian)

DARWISH: El Helwa di

RODRIGO/FAIRUZ: Li Beirut

HARVEY: Sufi Dance

CHAKER: A butterfly in New York

TAKEMITSU: In the woods: Wainscot pond

BRITTEN: Songs from the Chinese

Listen and Purchase “Broken Branches”:

https://www.pentatonemusic.com/product/broken-branches/

https://www.karimsulayman.com/

https://seanshibe.com/

Marin Jazz_2024-2025 Season

MARIN JAZZ

MARIN CENTER SHOWCASE THEATRE

20 AVENUE OF THE FLAGS / SAN RAFAEL

2024 Fall Season opening Oct. 4 , 2024

Performances continue through Summer 2025

GUEST: TODD GHANIZADEH / CEO & EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

https://www.marinjazz.com/