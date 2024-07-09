Festival Opera | Pamela Z | Midsummer Mozart Festival | Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy
7/10/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks to Festival Opera’s General Director Zachary Gordin and Stage Director Celine Ricci about the upcoming productions of La Voix Humaine and Dido and Aeneas.
David also catches up with Artist Composer Pamela Z and her upcoming performances and commissions traversing the US – be sure to catch a show.
Pianist John Wilson will also be on the show to talk about his series of upcoming Bay Area concerts celebrating the Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary.
And finally, David welcomes the inimitable Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy. Let’s raise our glasses!
Join us Wednesdays @ 4:00PM!
FESTIVAL OPERA
GUESTS:
ZACHARY GORDIN / GENERAL DIRECTOR
CELINE RICCI / STAGE DIRECTOR
Festival Opera Presents:
A double-bill of two one-act operas
LA VOIX HUMAINE (The Human Voice)
Francis Poulenc, composer
Jean Cocteau, librettist
DIDO AND AENEAS
Henry Purcell, composer
Nahum Tate, librettist after Book IV of Virgil’s poem, Aeneid
HOFMANN THEATRE / LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS
1601 CIVIC DRIVE / WALNUT CREEK
JULY 12, 2024 | 7:30PM
JULY 14, 2024 | 2:00PM
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE:
https://www.festivalopera.org/la-voix-dido
Zachary Gordin:
https://www.zacharygordin.com/
Celine Ricci:
https://www.arsminerva.org/
PAMELA Z / ARTIST & COMPOSER
https://pamelaz.com/
UPCOMING EVENTS:
July 17, 2024 | 7:30PM
Adam Tendler: INHERITANCES
Brava Theater / San Francisco
Inheritances: Tendler plays Pamela Z’ “Thank You So Much”
(Pamela Z panel discussion only)
Purchase tickets here
August 10, 2024
Pamela Z at James Casebere Opening
T Space
60 Round Lake Road / Rhinebeck, NY
Pamela Z will perform at the August opening event.
For more info:
https://tspacerhinebeck.org/sculpture-painting/4909-2-copy-copy/
https://tspacerhinebeck.org/poetry-music/hxh-copy-2-copy-copy-2/
August 11, 2024
Pamela Z Solo Concert
The Foundry
2 Harris St. / West Stockbridge, MA
Purchase ticketshere
September 6-8, 2024
Zeitgeist plays Pamela Z’s “Closed Loop”
Barringer Family Farms / Ellsworth, WI
(More info. to follow)
https://pamelaz.com/events/
September 30, 2024
Pamela Z, Danishta Rivero and Anthony Green
CNMAT Center for New Music and Audio Technologies
1750 Arch St. / Berkeley CA
For more info:
https://cnmat.berkeley.edu/events/pamela-z-danishta-rivero-anthony-r-green
November 14, 2024 | 8:00PM
Pamela Z.
Live @ Low End
BEMIS Center
624 S/ 12th St / Omaha NE
(More info. to follow)
https://pamelaz.com/events/
https://www.bemiscenter.org/events
JOHN WILSON / PIANIST
https://www.johnwilsonpiano.com/
Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary: Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24
https://www.midsummermozart.org/shows
Upcoming Concerts:
Sunday, July 14, 2024 | 6:30PM
The Mountain Winery
14831 Pierce Rd. / Saratoga CA
Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary
Purchase tickets here
Saturday July 20, 2024 | 7:00PM
Buena Vista Winery
18000 Old Winery Rd. / Sonoma CA
Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary
For more info. and to purchase tickets – click here
Sunday, July 21, 2024 | 3:30PM
Berkeley City Club Ballroom
2315 Durant Ave. / Berkeley CA
Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary
For more info. and to purchase tickets – click here
COUNTESS KATYA SMIRNOFF-SKYY
I DID IT MY WAY / A MASTER CLASS IN SONG
JULY 12 & 13, 2024 | 8:00PM
FEINSTEIN’S AT THE NIKKO
222 MASON ST. / SF
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.feinsteinssf.com/
https://www.katyasmirnoffskyy.com/