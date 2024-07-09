© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Festival Opera | Pamela Z | Midsummer Mozart Festival | Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy

By Janice Lee
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:37 PM PDT
7/10/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks to Festival Opera’s General Director Zachary Gordin and Stage Director Celine Ricci about the upcoming productions of La Voix Humaine and Dido and Aeneas.

David also catches up with Artist Composer Pamela Z and her upcoming performances and commissions traversing the US – be sure to catch a show.

Pianist John Wilson will also be on the show to talk about his series of upcoming Bay Area concerts celebrating the Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary.

And finally, David welcomes the inimitable Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy. Let’s raise our glasses!

Join us Wednesdays @ 4:00PM!

FESTIVAL OPERA
GUESTS:
ZACHARY GORDIN / GENERAL DIRECTOR
CELINE RICCI / STAGE DIRECTOR

Festival Opera Presents:
A double-bill of two one-act operas
LA VOIX HUMAINE (The Human Voice)
Francis Poulenc, composer
Jean Cocteau, librettist

DIDO AND AENEAS
Henry Purcell, composer
Nahum Tate, librettist after Book IV of Virgil’s poem, Aeneid

HOFMANN THEATRE / LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS
1601 CIVIC DRIVE / WALNUT CREEK
JULY 12, 2024 | 7:30PM
JULY 14, 2024 | 2:00PM
PURCHASE TICKETS HERE:
https://www.festivalopera.org/la-voix-dido

Zachary Gordin:
https://www.zacharygordin.com/

Celine Ricci:
https://www.arsminerva.org/

PAMELA Z / ARTIST & COMPOSER
https://pamelaz.com/

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 17, 2024 | 7:30PM
Adam Tendler: INHERITANCES
Brava Theater / San Francisco
Inheritances: Tendler plays Pamela Z’ “Thank You So Much”
(Pamela Z panel discussion only)
Purchase tickets here

August 10, 2024
Pamela Z at James Casebere Opening
T Space
60 Round Lake Road / Rhinebeck, NY
Pamela Z will perform at the August opening event.
For more info:
https://tspacerhinebeck.org/sculpture-painting/4909-2-copy-copy/
https://tspacerhinebeck.org/poetry-music/hxh-copy-2-copy-copy-2/

August 11, 2024
Pamela Z Solo Concert
The Foundry
2 Harris St. / West Stockbridge, MA
Purchase ticketshere

September 6-8, 2024
Zeitgeist plays Pamela Z’s “Closed Loop”
Barringer Family Farms / Ellsworth, WI
(More info. to follow)
https://pamelaz.com/events/

September 30, 2024
Pamela Z, Danishta Rivero and Anthony Green
CNMAT Center for New Music and Audio Technologies
1750 Arch St. / Berkeley CA
For more info:
https://cnmat.berkeley.edu/events/pamela-z-danishta-rivero-anthony-r-green

November 14, 2024 | 8:00PM
Pamela Z.
Live @ Low End
BEMIS Center
624 S/ 12th St / Omaha NE
(More info. to follow)
https://pamelaz.com/events/
https://www.bemiscenter.org/events

JOHN WILSON / PIANIST
https://www.johnwilsonpiano.com/

Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary: Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24
https://www.midsummermozart.org/shows

Upcoming Concerts:
Sunday, July 14, 2024 | 6:30PM
The Mountain Winery
14831 Pierce Rd. / Saratoga CA
Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary
Purchase tickets here

Saturday July 20, 2024 | 7:00PM
Buena Vista Winery
18000 Old Winery Rd. / Sonoma CA
Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary
For more info. and to purchase tickets – click here

Sunday, July 21, 2024 | 3:30PM
Berkeley City Club Ballroom
2315 Durant Ave. / Berkeley CA
Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary
For more info. and to purchase tickets – click here

COUNTESS KATYA SMIRNOFF-SKYY
I DID IT MY WAY / A MASTER CLASS IN SONG
JULY 12 & 13, 2024 | 8:00PM
FEINSTEIN’S AT THE NIKKO
222 MASON ST. / SF
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.feinsteinssf.com/
https://www.katyasmirnoffskyy.com/

