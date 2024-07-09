Festival Opera | Pamela Z | Midsummer Mozart Festival | Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy

7/10/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks to Festival Opera’s General Director Zachary Gordin and Stage Director Celine Ricci about the upcoming productions of La Voix Humaine and Dido and Aeneas.

David also catches up with Artist Composer Pamela Z and her upcoming performances and commissions traversing the US – be sure to catch a show.

Pianist John Wilson will also be on the show to talk about his series of upcoming Bay Area concerts celebrating the Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary.

And finally, David welcomes the inimitable Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy. Let’s raise our glasses!

Join us Wednesdays @ 4:00PM!

Photo: Bradford Rogne (Z. Gordin)_Celine Ricci (Courtesy Festival Opera) Festival Opera_Zachary Gordin_Celine Ricci

FESTIVAL OPERA

GUESTS:

ZACHARY GORDIN / GENERAL DIRECTOR

CELINE RICCI / STAGE DIRECTOR

Festival Opera Presents:

A double-bill of two one-act operas

LA VOIX HUMAINE (The Human Voice)

Francis Poulenc, composer

Jean Cocteau, librettist

DIDO AND AENEAS

Henry Purcell, composer

Nahum Tate, librettist after Book IV of Virgil’s poem, Aeneid

HOFMANN THEATRE / LESHER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

1601 CIVIC DRIVE / WALNUT CREEK

JULY 12, 2024 | 7:30PM

JULY 14, 2024 | 2:00PM

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE:

https://www.festivalopera.org/la-voix-dido

Zachary Gordin:

https://www.zacharygordin.com/

Celine Ricci:

https://www.arsminerva.org/

Photo: rubra (Courtesy of Ars Electronica) Artist & Composer Pamela Z

PAMELA Z / ARTIST & COMPOSER

https://pamelaz.com/

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 17, 2024 | 7:30PM

Adam Tendler: INHERITANCES

Brava Theater / San Francisco

Inheritances: Tendler plays Pamela Z’ “Thank You So Much”

(Pamela Z panel discussion only)

Purchase tickets here

August 10, 2024

Pamela Z at James Casebere Opening

T Space

60 Round Lake Road / Rhinebeck, NY

Pamela Z will perform at the August opening event.

For more info:

https://tspacerhinebeck.org/sculpture-painting/4909-2-copy-copy/

https://tspacerhinebeck.org/poetry-music/hxh-copy-2-copy-copy-2/

August 11, 2024

Pamela Z Solo Concert

The Foundry

2 Harris St. / West Stockbridge, MA

Purchase ticketshere

September 6-8, 2024

Zeitgeist plays Pamela Z’s “Closed Loop”

Barringer Family Farms / Ellsworth, WI

(More info. to follow)

https://pamelaz.com/events/

September 30, 2024

Pamela Z, Danishta Rivero and Anthony Green

CNMAT Center for New Music and Audio Technologies

1750 Arch St. / Berkeley CA

For more info:

https://cnmat.berkeley.edu/events/pamela-z-danishta-rivero-anthony-r-green

November 14, 2024 | 8:00PM

Pamela Z.

Live @ Low End

BEMIS Center

624 S/ 12th St / Omaha NE

(More info. to follow)

https://pamelaz.com/events/

https://www.bemiscenter.org/events

Photo: Ian Winters Artist & Composer Pamela Z

Courtesy John Wilson (ROYCOY) Pianist John Wilson_Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary

JOHN WILSON / PIANIST

https://www.johnwilsonpiano.com/

Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary: Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24

https://www.midsummermozart.org/shows

Upcoming Concerts:

Sunday, July 14, 2024 | 6:30PM

The Mountain Winery

14831 Pierce Rd. / Saratoga CA

Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary

Purchase tickets here

Saturday July 20, 2024 | 7:00PM

Buena Vista Winery

18000 Old Winery Rd. / Sonoma CA

Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary

For more info. and to purchase tickets – click here

Sunday, July 21, 2024 | 3:30PM

Berkeley City Club Ballroom

2315 Durant Ave. / Berkeley CA

Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary

For more info. and to purchase tickets – click here

Courtesy John Wilson Pianist John Wilson_Midsummer Mozart Festival 50th Anniversary

Courtesy Katya Smirnoff-Skyy Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy_Feinstein's @ The Nikko_7/12 & 13, 2024

COUNTESS KATYA SMIRNOFF-SKYY

I DID IT MY WAY / A MASTER CLASS IN SONG

JULY 12 & 13, 2024 | 8:00PM

FEINSTEIN’S AT THE NIKKO

222 MASON ST. / SF

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.feinsteinssf.com/

https://www.katyasmirnoffskyy.com/

