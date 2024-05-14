Music of Remembrance | African-American Shakespeare Co. | SF Symphony Youth Orchestra | Lark Theater/Side by Side
5/15/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with Librettist Gene Scheer & MOR Music Director/Founder Mina Miller about the World Premiere of MOR Before It All Goes Dark ; African-American Shakespeare Co. The Taming of the Shrew Director L. Peter Callender; SF Symphony Youth Orchestra and Santa Cruz Music Director/Conductor Maestro Daniel Stewart, and Sondheim Side By Side Actors Maureen McVeery and Ken Brill.
Wednesday @ 4:00pm PST!
MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE
BEFORE IT ALL GOES DARK
By Jake Heggie & Gene Scheer
(Upcoming performances and Gala listed below)
GUESTS:
GENE SCHEER / LIBRETTIST BEFORE IT ALL GOES DARK
MINA MILLER / MUSIC DIRECTOR & FOUNDER, MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE
PRESIDIO THEATRE
99 MORAGA AVE. / SF
MAY 22, 2024 | 7:30PM
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://musicofremembrance.org/show-details/darksf
https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2024-before-it-all-goes-dark/
ILLSLEY BALL NORSTROM RECITAL HALL / BENAROYA HALL
200 UNIVERSITY ST. / SEATTLE, WA
MAY 19, 2024 | 4:30PM
For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://musicofremembrance.org/show-details/dark
MOR ANNUAL GALA
ART LOST – IDENTIY FOUND
OCTAVE 9 / BENAROYA HALL
SEATTLE, WA
MAY 19, 2024 | 6:00PM
(Immediately following the 4:30pm concert / Concert tickets sold separately)
For more Gala info. and to purchase tickets:
https://musicofremembrance.org/show-details/mor-annual-gala
STUDEBAKER THEATER
410 SOUTH MICHIGAN AVE. / FINE ARTS BLDG.
CHICAGO, IL
MAY 25, 2024 | 7:30PM
MAY 26, 2024 | 3:00PM
https://musicofremembrance.org/show-details/darkcot
AFRICAN-AMERICAN THEATRE COMPANY
THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
By William Shakespeare, in a modern verse translation by Amy Freed
Directed by: Giulio Cesare Perrone & L. Peter Callender
MARINES’ MEMORIAL THEATRE
609 SUTTER ST. / SF
PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH MAY 26, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: L. PETER CALLENDER / DIRECTOR
FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.african-americanshakes.org/taming-of-the-shrew-by-william-shakespeare/
www.african-americanshakes.org
L. Peter Callender:
https://cogentoak.wixsite.com/lpetercallender
SF SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
MAY 19, 2024 | 2:00PM
GUEST: MAESTRO DANIEL STEWART
Program:
Symphony No. 5
Gustav Mahler
FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/Youth-Orchestra-May-19
https://k12.sfsymphony.org/About-SFS/Conducting-Staff/Daniel-Stewart
THE LARK THEATER PRESENTS
SIDE BY SIDE
By Stephen Sondheim
PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH MAY 25, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUESTS:
CAST MEMBERS - MAUREEN MCVEERY AND KEN BRILL
FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://larktheater.net/movie-category/special-events/sondheim/