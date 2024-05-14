Music of Remembrance | African-American Shakespeare Co. | SF Symphony Youth Orchestra | Lark Theater/Side by Side

5/15/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with Librettist Gene Scheer & MOR Music Director/Founder Mina Miller about the World Premiere of MOR Before It All Goes Dark ; African-American Shakespeare Co. The Taming of the Shrew Director L. Peter Callender; SF Symphony Youth Orchestra and Santa Cruz Music Director/Conductor Maestro Daniel Stewart, and Sondheim Side By Side Actors Maureen McVeery and Ken Brill.

Wednesday @ 4:00pm PST!

Courtesy Music of Remembrance Music of Remembrance_Before It All Goes Dark_5-22-24 Presidio Theatre SF

MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE

BEFORE IT ALL GOES DARK

By Jake Heggie & Gene Scheer

(Upcoming performances and Gala listed below)

GUESTS:

GENE SCHEER / LIBRETTIST BEFORE IT ALL GOES DARK

MINA MILLER / MUSIC DIRECTOR & FOUNDER, MUSIC OF REMEMBRANCE

PRESIDIO THEATRE

99 MORAGA AVE. / SF

MAY 22, 2024 | 7:30PM

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://musicofremembrance.org/show-details/darksf

https://www.presidiotheatre.org/show/2024-before-it-all-goes-dark/

ILLSLEY BALL NORSTROM RECITAL HALL / BENAROYA HALL

200 UNIVERSITY ST. / SEATTLE, WA

MAY 19, 2024 | 4:30PM

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://musicofremembrance.org/show-details/dark

MOR ANNUAL GALA

ART LOST – IDENTIY FOUND

OCTAVE 9 / BENAROYA HALL

SEATTLE, WA

MAY 19, 2024 | 6:00PM

(Immediately following the 4:30pm concert / Concert tickets sold separately)

For more Gala info. and to purchase tickets:

https://musicofremembrance.org/show-details/mor-annual-gala

STUDEBAKER THEATER

410 SOUTH MICHIGAN AVE. / FINE ARTS BLDG.

CHICAGO, IL

MAY 25, 2024 | 7:30PM

MAY 26, 2024 | 3:00PM

https://musicofremembrance.org/show-details/darkcot

Photo: Lindsey McIntire African-American Shakespeare Co_The Taming of the Shrew_Joshua-Morris Williams Petruchio_Bethany Montgomery Katherine

AFRICAN-AMERICAN THEATRE COMPANY

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

By William Shakespeare, in a modern verse translation by Amy Freed

Directed by: Giulio Cesare Perrone & L. Peter Callender

MARINES’ MEMORIAL THEATRE

609 SUTTER ST. / SF

PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH MAY 26, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: L. PETER CALLENDER / DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.african-americanshakes.org/taming-of-the-shrew-by-william-shakespeare/

www.african-americanshakes.org

L. Peter Callender:

https://cogentoak.wixsite.com/lpetercallender

Photo: Sorcha Augustine African-American Shakespeare Co_Director L. Peter Callender

Courtesy SF Symphony SF Symphony Youth Orchestra_Maestro Daniel Stewart

SF SYMPHONY YOUTH ORCHESTRA

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

MAY 19, 2024 | 2:00PM

GUEST: MAESTRO DANIEL STEWART

Program:

Symphony No. 5

Gustav Mahler

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/Youth-Orchestra-May-19

https://k12.sfsymphony.org/About-SFS/Conducting-Staff/Daniel-Stewart

Courtesy Lark Theater Lark Theater_Side By Side by Sondheim

THE LARK THEATER PRESENTS

SIDE BY SIDE

By Stephen Sondheim

PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH MAY 25, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUESTS:

CAST MEMBERS - MAUREEN MCVEERY AND KEN BRILL

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://larktheater.net/movie-category/special-events/sondheim/