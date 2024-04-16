SF Ballet | 28th Berlin & Beyond Film Festival | SF Choral Society
4/17/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with Choreographer Aszure Barton about the upcoming SF Ballet encore production of Mere Mortals.
Joining David will also be Berlin & Beyond Film Festival President Noémie Njangiru & Film Director Bettina Oberli. Oberli will revisit her 2006 film Late Bloomers, Switzerland's submission for Best Foreign Language Oscar. Berlin & Beyond will have screenings in SF and Berkeley, and Virtual Streaming online.
SF Choral Society Artistic Director Robert Geary will also be on hand to celebrate the Society's 35th Season with two upcoming concerts at the Calvary Presbyterian Church in SF.
SF BALLET
MERE MORTALS
Choreographer: Azsure Barton
Music Composed by Sam Shepherd/Floating Points
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
APRIL 18 - 24, 2024 (evenings & matinees)
GUEST: AZSURE BARTON / CHOREOGRAPHER
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfballet.org/productions/encore-program/
28TH BERLIN & BEYOND FILM FESTIVAL
https://berlinbeyond.com/2024/
April 18-20, 2024: Roxie Theatre, 3125 16th St., San Francisco
April 21-22, 2024: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, 2966 College Ave, Berkeley
April 23-25, 2024: Virtual Streaming berlinbeyond.com
GUESTS:
NOÉMIE NJANGIRU / FESTIVAL PRESIDENT
BETTINA OBERLI / DIRECTOR LATE BLOOMERS (DIE HERBSTZEITLOSEN)
SEE BELOW FOR COMPLETE FILM SCHEDULE AND LINKS TO PURCHASE TICKETS.
2024 FESTIVAL PROGRAM/SHOWTIMES:
Thursday, April 18: Roxie Theater, San Francisco6:00 PM: One for the Road | Buy SF Tickets
9:15 PM: Sun and Concrete | Buy SF Tickets
Friday, April 19: Roxie Theater, San Francisco10:00 AM: Weekend Rebels (by invitation only)12:45 PM: Weekend Rebels (by invitation only)6:00 PM: Hao Are You | Buy Tickets
8:15 PM: Girl You Know It’s True | Buy Tickets
Saturday, April 20: Roxie Theater, San Francisco12:45 PM: The Teachers’ Lounge | Buy Tickets
3:00 PM: Late Bloomers (35 mm projection) with The Night in Question (episode) | Buy Tickets
6:30 PM: Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey Into the Desert | Buy SF Tickets
9:00 PM: Sophia, Death & Me | Buy Tickets
Sunday, April 21: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, Berkeley11:00 AM: Thabo and the Rhino Case | Buy Tickets
1:00 PM: The Flying Classroom | Buy Tickets
Monday, April 22: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, Berkeley5:30 PM: One for the Road | Buy Tickets
7:45 PM: Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey Into the Desert | Buy Tickets
THEATRES:
Roxie Theater
3117 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Rialto Cinemas Elmwood
2966 College Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
SF CHORAL SOCIETY / 35TH SEASON
CALVARY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
2515 FILLMORE ST. / SF
SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024 | 7pm
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024 | 4pm
GUEST: ROBERT GEARY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR
FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfchoral.org/concerts