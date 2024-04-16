SF Ballet | 28th Berlin & Beyond Film Festival | SF Choral Society

4/17/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with Choreographer Aszure Barton about the upcoming SF Ballet encore production of Mere Mortals.

Joining David will also be Berlin & Beyond Film Festival President Noémie Njangiru & Film Director Bettina Oberli. Oberli will revisit her 2006 film Late Bloomers, Switzerland's submission for Best Foreign Language Oscar. Berlin & Beyond will have screenings in SF and Berkeley, and Virtual Streaming online.

SF Choral Society Artistic Director Robert Geary will also be on hand to celebrate the Society's 35th Season with two upcoming concerts at the Calvary Presbyterian Church in SF.

SF BALLET

MERE MORTALS

Choreographer: Azsure Barton

Music Composed by Sam Shepherd/Floating Points

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE

301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

APRIL 18 - 24, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: AZSURE BARTON / CHOREOGRAPHER

https://www.sfballet.org/productions/encore-program/

SF Ballet_Mere Mortals Encore Production_April 18-24, 2024

28th Berlin & Beyond Film Festival_April 18 - 22, 2024

28TH BERLIN & BEYOND FILM FESTIVAL

https://berlinbeyond.com/2024/

April 18-20, 2024: Roxie Theatre, 3125 16th St., San Francisco

April 21-22, 2024: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, 2966 College Ave, Berkeley

April 23-25, 2024: Virtual Streaming berlinbeyond.com

GUESTS:

NOÉMIE NJANGIRU / FESTIVAL PRESIDENT

BETTINA OBERLI / DIRECTOR LATE BLOOMERS (DIE HERBSTZEITLOSEN)

28th Berlin & Beyond_Late Bloomers (Die Herbstzeitlosen)

2024 FESTIVAL PROGRAM/SHOWTIMES:

Thursday, April 18: Roxie Theater, San Francisco6:00 PM: One for the Road | Buy SF Tickets

9:15 PM: Sun and Concrete | Buy SF Tickets

Friday, April 19: Roxie Theater, San Francisco10:00 AM: Weekend Rebels (by invitation only)12:45 PM: Weekend Rebels (by invitation only)6:00 PM: Hao Are You | Buy Tickets

8:15 PM: Girl You Know It’s True | Buy Tickets

Saturday, April 20: Roxie Theater, San Francisco12:45 PM: The Teachers’ Lounge | Buy Tickets

3:00 PM: Late Bloomers (35 mm projection) with The Night in Question (episode) | Buy Tickets

6:30 PM: Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey Into the Desert | Buy SF Tickets

9:00 PM: Sophia, Death & Me | Buy Tickets

Sunday, April 21: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, Berkeley11:00 AM: Thabo and the Rhino Case | Buy Tickets

1:00 PM: The Flying Classroom | Buy Tickets

Monday, April 22: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, Berkeley5:30 PM: One for the Road | Buy Tickets

7:45 PM: Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey Into the Desert | Buy Tickets

THEATRES:

Roxie Theater

3117 16th Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Rialto Cinemas Elmwood

2966 College Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94705

28th Berlin & Beyond Film Festival_April 18 - 22, 2024

SF Choral Society_35th Season

SF CHORAL SOCIETY / 35TH SEASON

CALVARY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

2515 FILLMORE ST. / SF

SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024 | 7pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024 | 4pm

GUEST: ROBERT GEARY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

https://www.sfchoral.org/concerts