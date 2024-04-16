© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
On the Arts

SF Ballet | 28th Berlin & Beyond Film Festival | SF Choral Society

By Janice Lee
Published April 16, 2024 at 2:34 AM PDT
SF Ballet_Mere Mortals_Encore Production_April 18 - 24, 2024
SF Ballet-Hamill Industries-Samantha Bristow photo Lindsey Rallo_Mere Mortals photo Chris Hardy
SF Ballet_Mere Mortals_Encore Production_April 18 - 24, 2024

4/17/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with Choreographer Aszure Barton about the upcoming SF Ballet encore production of Mere Mortals.

Joining David will also be Berlin & Beyond Film Festival President Noémie Njangiru & Film Director Bettina Oberli. Oberli will revisit her 2006 film Late Bloomers, Switzerland's submission for Best Foreign Language Oscar. Berlin & Beyond will have screenings in SF and Berkeley, and Virtual Streaming online.

SF Choral Society Artistic Director Robert Geary will also be on hand to celebrate the Society's 35th Season with two upcoming concerts at the Calvary Presbyterian Church in SF.
Wednesdays @ 4:00pm PST!

SF BALLET
MERE MORTALS
Choreographer: Azsure Barton
Music Composed by Sam Shepherd/Floating Points

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

APRIL 18 - 24, 2024  (evenings & matinees)

GUEST:  AZSURE BARTON / CHOREOGRAPHER

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfballet.org/productions/encore-program/

SF Ballet_Mere Mortals Encore Production_April 18-24, 2024
Photos: Lindsey Rallo_Chris Hardy
SF Ballet_Mere Mortals Encore Production_April 18-24, 2024
28th Berlin & Beyond Film Festival_April 18 - 22, 2024
Courtesy Berlin & Beyond Film Festival
28th Berlin & Beyond Film Festival_April 18 - 22, 2024

28TH BERLIN & BEYOND FILM FESTIVAL
https://berlinbeyond.com/2024/
April 18-20, 2024: Roxie Theatre, 3125 16th St., San Francisco
April 21-22, 2024: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, 2966 College Ave, Berkeley
April 23-25, 2024: Virtual Streaming berlinbeyond.com

GUESTS:
NOÉMIE NJANGIRU / FESTIVAL PRESIDENT

BETTINA OBERLI / DIRECTOR LATE BLOOMERS  (DIE HERBSTZEITLOSEN)

28th Berlin & Beyond_Late Bloomers (Die Herbstzeitlosen)
Courtesy Berlin & Beyond
28th Berlin & Beyond_Late Bloomers (Die Herbstzeitlosen)

SEE BELOW FOR COMPLETE FILM SCHEDULE AND LINKS TO PURCHASE TICKETS.

2024 FESTIVAL PROGRAM/SHOWTIMES:

Thursday, April 18: Roxie Theater, San Francisco6:00 PM: One for the Road | Buy SF Tickets
9:15 PM: Sun and Concrete | Buy SF Tickets

Friday, April 19: Roxie Theater, San Francisco10:00 AM: Weekend Rebels (by invitation only)12:45 PM: Weekend Rebels (by invitation only)6:00 PM: Hao Are You | Buy Tickets
8:15 PM: Girl You Know It’s True | Buy Tickets

Saturday, April 20: Roxie Theater, San Francisco12:45 PM: The Teachers’ Lounge | Buy Tickets
3:00 PM: Late Bloomers (35 mm projection) with The Night in Question (episode) | Buy Tickets
6:30 PM: Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey Into the Desert | Buy SF Tickets
9:00 PM: Sophia, Death & Me | Buy Tickets

Sunday, April 21: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, Berkeley11:00 AM: Thabo and the Rhino Case | Buy Tickets
1:00 PM: The Flying Classroom | Buy Tickets

Monday, April 22: Rialto Cinemas Elmwood, Berkeley5:30 PM: One for the Road | Buy Tickets
7:45 PM: Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey Into the Desert | Buy Tickets

THEATRES:

Roxie Theater
3117 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

Rialto Cinemas Elmwood
2966 College Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705

28th Berlin & Beyond Film Festival_April 18 - 22, 2024
Courtesy Berlin & Beyond Film Festival
28th Berlin & Beyond Film Festival_April 18 - 22, 2024
SF Choral Society_35th Season
Photo Kristen Loken
SF Choral Society_35th Season

SF CHORAL SOCIETY / 35TH SEASON
CALVARY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
2515 FILLMORE ST. / SF

SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2024 | 7pm
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024 | 4pm

GUEST: ROBERT GEARY / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
https://www.sfchoral.org/concerts

SF Choral Society_Artistic Director Robert Geary
Photo: Kristen Loken
SF Choral Society_Artistic Director Robert Geary

Tags
On the Arts Arts & Entertainment
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee