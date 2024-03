SF Symphony Chorus Carmina Burana | Berkeley Rep The Far Country | 21st SF Greek Film Festival

3/13/24 On the Arts Host David Latulippe talks with SF Symphony Chorus Director Jenny Wong about the upcoming performance of Carl Orff's iconic Carmina Burana.

Also on the show will be Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Lloyd Suh to talk about The Far Country, an important and timely play opening at the Berkeley Rep/Peet's Theatre, and SF Greek Film Festival Co-Director Maria Nicolacakis.

Wednesdays @ 4:00PM PST!

SF SYMPHONY CHORUS

CARMINA BURANA

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

SATURDAY, MARCH 23, 2024 | 7:30PM

GUEST: JENNY WONG / CONDUCTOR & CHORUS DIRECTOR

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2023-24/CARMINA-BURANA

ARTISTS:

Cara Gabrielson/Soprano

Jack Wilkins/Tenor

Harlan J. Hays/Bass

Peter Grunberg/Piano

Keisuke Nakagoshi/Piano

Eric He/Timpani

Jimmy Chan/Percussion

Mika Nakamura/Percussion

James Nickell/Percussion

Artie Storch/Percussion

Marty Thenell/Percussion

San Francisco Girls Chorus,

Valérie Sainte-Agathe, director

San Francisco Symphony Chorus

(Note: The San Francisco Symphony does not appear in this concert.)

Courtesy Berkeley Rep Berkeley Rep_The Far Country_Lloyd Suh

BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE PRESENTS

THE FAR COUNTRY

WEST COAST PREMIERE

DIRECTED BY JENNIFER CHANG

Peet's Theatre

2025 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

MARCH 8 - 14, 2024 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: LLOYD SUH / PLAYWRIGHT

FOR MORE INFO. & TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

https://www.berkeleyrep.org/shows/the-far-country/

SFGFF Poster Design: Apollon Bollas SF Greek Film Festival_3/16 - 3/23/24

21st SAN FRANCISCO GREEK FILM FESTIVAL

DELANCEY SCREENING ROOM

600 THE EMBARCADERO / SF

MARCH 16 - 23, 2024

GUEST: MARIA NICOLACAKIS / CO-DIRECTOR

EXPLORE THE FILMS AND PURCHASE TICKETS HERE