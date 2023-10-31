The Electronic Lover | 42nd Street Moon | Aurora Theatre

Lisa Mezzacappa & the Dresher Ensemble | New Performance Traditions Present

THE ELECTRONIC LOVER

A Serial Audio Opera Set in Chatrooms at the Dawn of the Internet

DRESHER ENSEMBLE STUDIO

2201 POPLAR ST. / OAKLAND

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2023

In-person Listening Party and Live Cabaret Performance

GUEST: LISA MEZZACAPPA / COMPOSER

Composer Lisa Mezzacappa and Librettist Beth Lisick announce the final episodes of The Electronic Lover, with a Listening Party and Live Cabaret Performance.

The first six episodes can be viewed here

Purchase tickets here

https://theelectroniclover.com/

https://www.lisamezzacappa.com/

Beth Lisick

Photo: Tim Rowe (L. Mezzacappa); Amy Sullivan (B. Lisik) The Electronic Lover_Composer Lisa Mezzacappa_Librettist Beth Lisick

Courtesy 42nd Street Moon 42nd Street Moon_ MAME

42nd STREET MOON

MAME

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee

Based on the novel by Patrick Dennis and the play “Auntie Mame” by Lawrence and Lee

Director Becky Potter

Music Director Tim Fletcher

Choreographer Lori Wood

GATEWAY THEATRE

215 JACKSON ST. / SF

NOVEMBER 2 – 19, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: BECKY POTTER / DIRECTOR

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://42ndstmoon.org/mame/

https://42ndstmoon.org

Courtesy 42nd Street Moon 42nd Street Moon_2023-2024 Season

Courtesy Aurora Theatre Aurora Theatre_1984

AURORA THEATRE COMPANY

1984

By George Orwell

Adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan

Directed by Barbara Damashek

2081 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY

NOVEMBER 10 – DECEMBER 10, 2023 (In-person / evenings & matinees)

DECEMBER 5 – 10, 2023 (Streaming Performances)

GUESTS:

JOSH COSTELLO / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, Aurora Theatre Company

MICHAEL GENE SULLIVAN / PLAYWRIGHT, ACTOR, DIRECTOR

With Philippa Kelly

For more info. and to purchase tickets:

https://www.auroratheatre.org/1984

https://www.michaelgenesullivan.com/