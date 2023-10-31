© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Culture
On the Arts

The Electronic Lover | 42nd Street Moon | Aurora Theatre

By Janice Lee
Published October 31, 2023 at 3:16 PM PDT
The Electronic Lover
Courtesy The Electronic Lover_Lisa Mezzacappa
The Electronic Lover

Lisa Mezzacappa & the Dresher Ensemble | New Performance Traditions Present
THE ELECTRONIC LOVER
A Serial Audio Opera Set in Chatrooms at the Dawn of the Internet
DRESHER ENSEMBLE STUDIO
2201 POPLAR ST. / OAKLAND
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2023
In-person Listening Party and Live Cabaret Performance

GUEST: LISA MEZZACAPPA / COMPOSER

Composer Lisa Mezzacappa and Librettist Beth Lisick announce the final episodes of The Electronic Lover, with a Listening Party and Live Cabaret Performance.

The first six episodes can be viewed here

Purchase tickets here

https://theelectroniclover.com/

https://www.lisamezzacappa.com/

Beth Lisick

The Electronic Lover_Composer Lisa Mezzacappa_Librettist Beth Lisick
Photo: Tim Rowe (L. Mezzacappa); Amy Sullivan (B. Lisik)
42nd Street Moon_ MAME
Courtesy 42nd Street Moon
42nd Street Moon_ MAME

42nd STREET MOON
MAME
Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman
Book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee
Based on the novel by Patrick Dennis and the play “Auntie Mame” by Lawrence and Lee
Director Becky Potter
Music Director Tim Fletcher
Choreographer Lori Wood

GATEWAY THEATRE
215 JACKSON ST. / SF
NOVEMBER 2 – 19, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: BECKY POTTER / DIRECTOR

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://42ndstmoon.org/mame/

https://42ndstmoon.org

42nd Street Moon_2023-2024 Season
Courtesy 42nd Street Moon
Aurora Theatre_1984
Courtesy Aurora Theatre
Aurora Theatre_1984

AURORA THEATRE COMPANY
1984
By George Orwell
Adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan
Directed by Barbara Damashek
2081 ADDISON ST. / BERKELEY
NOVEMBER 10 – DECEMBER 10, 2023 (In-person / evenings & matinees)
DECEMBER 5 – 10, 2023 (Streaming Performances)

GUESTS:
JOSH COSTELLO / ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, Aurora Theatre Company
MICHAEL GENE SULLIVAN / PLAYWRIGHT, ACTOR, DIRECTOR
With Philippa Kelly

For more info. and to purchase tickets:
https://www.auroratheatre.org/1984

https://www.michaelgenesullivan.com/

Josh Costello_Michael Gene Sullivan
Courtesy Aurora Theatre_Michael Gene Sullivan
