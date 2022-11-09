Volti | Opera San José | Music at Kohl Mansion | SF Playhouse

Kait Moreno / Volti_Caroline Shaw

VOLTI

ODC THEATER

3153 17TH ST. / SF

SATURDAY 11/19/22 7:30PM

SUNDAY 11/20/22 4:00PM

GUESTS:

CAROLINE SHAW / COMPOSER

PAMELA Z / COMPOSER

Composers Caroline Shaw and Pamela Z join David to talk about the world premieres of their respective pieces to be performed by Volti at the opening of their 2022- 2023 season – their 44th. The concerts will also feature guest conductor Valérie Saint-Agathe.

Shaw is a Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning composer whose piece will be Ochre, co-commissioned by Volti, The Crossing, Cantori New York and Notre Dame Vocale.

Pamela Z’s Ink has been reimagined for this live performance premiere using video and audio media in conjunction with live singing and elements of performance art. Ink originally premiered as part of Volti’s digital streaming season 2020-2021. Pamela Z is based in San Francisco, and known for her innovative work as a composer/performer/artist using all media, in all venues, for all arts. Her commissions include the Kronos Quartet, Eighth Blackbird, San Francisco Symphony and the LA Philharmonic New Music Group. Her awards include the Rome Prize, the United States Artists Fellowship, the Guggenheim Fellowship and the American Academy of Arts and Letters Award.

Cristalen / VOLTI

photo David Allen / Opera San Jose_Joey Hammond-Leppek_Natalia Santaliz

OPERA SAN JOSÉ

ALMA DEUTSCHER’S CINDERELLA

CALIFORNIA THEATRE

345 SOUTH FIRST ST. / SAN JOSE

11/12 – 11/27/22 (evenings & matinees)

GUEST: NATALIA SANTALIZ / “CINDERELLA”

Join David as he speaks with Soprano Natalia Santaliz, who is Cinderella in Alma Deutscher’s Cinderella.

Deutscher, now 17 years old, began writing her reimagined opera Cinderella at age 8, and premiered the first version in 2015. After subsequent performances (with revisions) around the world, she now returns to Opera San José with her latest vision. Deutscher based the opera on the original fairytale, with some compositional character, plot point and setting changes from the musical mind and pen of a composer/musician. These Opera San José performances also mark the debut of Deutscher taking the baton and podium to conduct her opera.

Opera San José will also present Cinderella Family Day for the Saturday 11/19/22 2:00PM performance where the children’s ticket price will be “Pay Their Age” (must be purchased online and accompanied by an adult).

1 of 3 — 40th Anniversary Compliation Foto.jpg Music at Kohl Mansion_40th Anniversary Season Concert Courtesy Music at Kohl Mansion 2 of 3 — PKM and Shinji Eshima by Cory Weaver.jpg Music at Kohl Mansion_Patricia Kristof Moy_Shinji Eshima photo Cory Weaver 3 of 3 — Music-at-Kohl-Mansion-The-Kohl-Mansion-in-Burlingame-exterior-Courtesy-Music-at-Kohl-Mansion.jpg Music at Kohl Mansion Courtesy Music at Kohl Mansion

MUSIC AT KOHL MANSION

40TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON CONCERT

2750 ADELINE DR. / BURLINGAME

SUNDAY 11/13/22 7:00PM

GUESTS:

SHINJI ESHIMA / COMPOSER & DOUBLE BASSIST

PATRICIA KRISTOF MOY / EXEC. DIRECTOR & PRODUCER, MUSIC AT KOHL MANSION

Esteemed composer and musician Shinji Eshima and Music at Kohl Mansion Exec. Director/Producer Patricia Kristof Moy join David to talk about the upcoming 40th anniversary season concert celebration.

40th Anniversary Concert Program:

Shinji Eshima: Hymn for Her, 40th Anniversary Commission and World Premiere

Ernst Bacon: Excerpt from Piano Trio No. 2 (1st MAKM Commission premiered Feb. 1987)

David Carlson: Excerpt from Sonata for Cello and Piano (2nd MAKM Commission premiered Jan. 1993)

Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49

Pre-Concert interview in the Kohl Mansion Library with composer Shinji Eshima for ticket-holders

Upcoming concerts:

Sunday 12/4/22

Miró Quartet

Sunday 1/22/23

Maxwell Quartet

Sunday 2/5/23

Trio Con Brio Copenhagen

Sunday 3/12/23

Fauré Piano Quartett

Sunday 4/16/23

Curtis on Tour with Kavafian & Wiley

Alexander String Quartet – Finale

Sunday 5/7/23

SAN FRANCISCO PLAYHOUSE

AS YOU LIKE IT

450 POST ST., 2ND FLOOR / SF

11/17/22 – 1/14/23

