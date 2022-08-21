SF Playhouse Follies | ‘Remembered Light’ Exhibit| TheatreWorks’ Chopin in Paris | Peter Robinson & CalShakes
This week 8/25/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe speaks with Follies’ Maureen McVerry | ‘Remembered Light’ glass artists Arnelle Le Roux and Ariana Makau | Hershey Felder is Chopin in Paris | Peter Robinson with CalShakes Dr Philippa Kelly and LEAR Co-Director Dawn Monique Williams |
Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM PST
SF PLAYHOUSE
FOLLIES
450 POST ST. (2ND FLOOR, KENSINGTON HOTEL) / SF
6/30 – 9/10/22 (evenings and matinees)
GUEST: MAUREEN MCVERRY (‘Phyllis Rogers Stone’)
SF Playhouse presents Follies, based James Goldman’s book, with Stephen Sondheim’s timeless music and lyrics. Originally published and staged in 1971, Follies is still perfect for today.
David will be speak with cast member Maureen McVerry (‘Phyllis Rogers Stone’).
For more info and to purchase tickets:
https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2021-2022-season/follies/
____________________________
Remembered Light / Glass Fragments from World War II
Veterans Bulding / Veterans Galley (Suite 102)
401 Van Ness Ave. / SF
8/28 – 11/20/22 1:00PM – 6:00PM
Guests:
Arnelle LeRoux / Director & Lead Artist / Founder, Atelier LeRoux
Ariana Makau / Glass Artist / Founder, Nzilani Glass Conservation
'Remembered Light' is an exhibit of 25 contemporary stained glass windows created utilizing World War II glass fragments. The glass fragments are stained glass chards collected by Chaplain Frederick Alexander McDonald during his service in the US Army during World War II. Le Roux met McDonald in 1999 and together conceived the concept and design for 'Remembered Light', Glass Fragments From WWII.
David is joined by project director and lead artist Arnelle Le Roux and artist Ariana Makau.
Arnelle Le Roux
https://atelierleroux.com/rememberedlight/
Ariana Makau:
https://www.nzilani.com/
'Remembered Light' presented by:
https://www.interfaithpresidio.org/
____________________________
THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY
HERSHEY FELDER: CHOPIN IN PARIS
MOUNTAIN VIEW CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
500 CASTRO ST. / MOUNTAIN VIEW CA
8/19 – 9/11/22
GUEST: HERSHEY FELDER
Hershey Felder is Fryderyk Chopin. Join David as he talks with the incredible virtuoso actor/pianist Felder about this stunning work, and the transformation and journey from the page to the stage. Witness what you know and love about Chopin, and also learn about what you maybe did not know. Directed by Joel Zwick.
For info and to purchase tickets:
https://theatreworks.org/season51/hershey-felder-chopin/
Playbill:
https://7cec0787.flowpaper.com/twchopin/#page=1
____________________________
PETER ROBINSON
CALSHAKES LEAR
BRUNS AMPHITHEATER
100 CALIFORNIA SHAKESPEARE THEATER WAY / ORINDA CA
9/7 – 10/2/22
GUESTS:
DR. PHILIPPA KELLY / CALSHAKES RESIDENT DRAMATURG
DAWN MONIQUE WILLIAMS / CO-DIRECTOR
KALW critic-at-large Peter Robinson interviews Dr. Philippa Kelly and Dawn Monique Williams about the upcoming CalShakes world premiere of Shakespeare’s King Lear by playwright and Oakland-native Marcus Gardley.
For more info and to purchase tickets:
https://tickets.calshakes.org/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=Lear2022
https://calshakes.org/