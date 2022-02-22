San Francisco Opera Celebrates 100 Years!

The Future of Opera - San Francisco Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock looks ahead to the 2022-2023 season while honoring the past.

The centennial season features eight performances. It opens with “Antony and Cleopatra”, and continues with Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin”, Poulenc’s powerful “Dialogues of the Carmelites”, and Verde’s enduring “La Traviata” (featuring soprano Pretty Yende).

Performances also include Gluck’s eternal Orpheus and Eurydice and Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, along with the opportunity for audiences to experience Strauss’ Die Frau ohne Schatten. Closing the celebration is El Ú ltimo Sueño de Frida y Diego, a new co-commission with Gabriela Lena Frank and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright Nilo Cruz.

Shilvock also talks with John Adams about his work on Antony and Cleopatra, a world premier for this momentous season.

