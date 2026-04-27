KALW Almanac - Monday April 27, 2026

Today is Monday, the 27th of April of 2026,

April 27 is the 117th day of the year

248 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise was at 6:18:11 am

and sunset will be at 7:57:38 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:54 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.

the first low tide was at 2:51 am at 1.16 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:35 am at 4.62 feet

The next low tide at 2:43 pm at 0.55 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:17 pm at 5.64 feet

The Moon is currently 83% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Friday the 1st of May of 2026 at 10:23 am

Today is....

Babe Ruth Day

International Crow and Raven Appreciation Day

International Design Day

Marine Mammal Rescue Day

Matanzas Mule Da

Morse Code Day

National Devil Dog Day

National Gummi Bear Day

National Prime Rib Day

National Tell a Story Day

World Tapir Day

Today is....

Day of Russian Parliamentarism in Russia

Day of the Uprising Against the Occupying Forces in Slovenia

Flag Day in Moldova

Freedom Day in South Africa

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Sierra Leone from United Kingdom in 1961.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Togo from France in 1960.

King's Day in The Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten

National Veterans' Day in Finland

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1593 – Mumtaz Mahal, Mughal empress buried at the Taj Mahal (died 1631)

1759 – Mary Wollstonecraft, English philosopher, historian, and novelist (died 1797)

1791 – Samuel Morse, American painter and inventor, co-invented the Morse code (died 1872)

1822 – Ulysses S. Grant, American general and politician, 18th President of the United States (died 1885)

1891 – Sergei Prokofiev, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1953)

1894 – Nicolas Slonimsky, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1995)

1896 – Rogers Hornsby, American baseball player, coach, and manager (died 1963)

1898 – Ludwig Bemelmans, Italian-American author and illustrator (died 1962)

1899 – Walter Lantz, American animator, producer, screenwriter, and actor (died 1994)

1922 – Jack Klugman, American actor (died 2012)

1927 – Coretta Scott King, African-American activist and author (died 2006)

1927 Connie Kay, American jazz drummer (Modern Jazz Quartet, 1955-94), born in Tuckahoe, New York (d. 1994)

1931 – Igor Oistrakh, Ukrainian violinist and educator (died 2021)

1932 – Pik Botha, South African lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 8th South African Ambassador to the United States (died 2018)

1932 – Casey Kasem, American disc jockey, radio celebrity, and voice actor; co-created American Top 40 (died 2014)

1939 – Judy Carne, English actress and comedian (died 2015)

1942 – Jim Keltner, American drummer

1944 – Cuba Gooding Sr., American singer (died 2017)

1944 – Herb Pedersen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Ann Peebles, American soul singer-songwriter

1959 – Sheena Easton, Scottish-American singer-songwriter, actress, and producer

1969 – Cory Booker, African-American lawyer and politician

1988 – Lizzo, American singer and rapper

....and on this day in history....

1667 – Blind and impoverished, John Milton sells Paradise Lost to a printer for £10, so that it could be entered into the Stationers' Register.

1861 – American President Abraham Lincoln suspends the writ of habeas corpus.

1936 – The United Auto Workers (UAW) gains autonomy from the American Federation of Labor.

1945 – Benito Mussolini is arrested by Italian partisans in Dongo, while attempting escape disguised as a German soldier.

1967 – Expo 67 officially opens in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with a large opening ceremony broadcast around the world. It opens to the public the next day.

1986 – The city of Pripyat and surrounding areas are evacuated due to the Chernobyl disaster.

1987 – The U.S. Department of Justice bars Austrian President Kurt Waldheim (and his wife, Elisabeth, who had also been a Nazi) from entering the US, charging that he had aided in the deportations and executions of thousands of Jews and others as a German Army officer during World War II.

1989 – The April 27 demonstrations, student-led protests responding to the April 26 Editorial, during the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

1992 – Betty Boothroyd becomes the first woman to be elected Speaker of the British House of Commons in its 700-year history.

1994 – South African general election: The first democratic general election in South Africa, in which black citizens could vote. The Interim Constitution comes into force.

2006 – Construction begins on the Freedom Tower (later renamed One World Trade Center) in New York City.

2007 – Israeli archaeologists discover the tomb of Herod the Great south of Jerusalem.

2011 – The 2011 Super Outbreak devastates parts of the Southeastern United States, especially the states of Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee. Two hundred five tornadoes touched down on April 27 alone, killing more than 300 and injuring hundreds more.

2018 – The Panmunjom Declaration is signed between North and South Korea, officially declaring their intentions to end the Korean conflict.