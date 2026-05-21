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Fog City Blues
Fog City Blues

Bob Dylan as Filmmaker

By Devon Strolovitch
Published May 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT

As the musician celebrates his 85th birthday, a new book examines one of the least-explored aspects of Dylan's art.

Bob Dylan turn 85 on Sunday, and to mark the occasion host Devon Strolovitch talks to Michael Glover Smith, author of the new book Bob Dylan as Filmmaker: No Time to Think. Smith's book focuses mostly on the three films where Dylan can be considered the main auteurEat the Document (1966), Renaldo & Clara (1975), and Masked & Anonymous (2003)but the conversation touches on his many other appearances on the big (and small) screen. Sunday, May 24 at 4 pm.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch