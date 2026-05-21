Bob Dylan turn 85 on Sunday, and to mark the occasion host Devon Strolovitch talks to Michael Glover Smith, author of the new book Bob Dylan as Filmmaker: No Time to Think. Smith's book focuses mostly on the three films where Dylan can be considered the main auteur—Eat the Document (1966), Renaldo & Clara (1975), and Masked & Anonymous (2003)—but the conversation touches on his many other appearances on the big (and small) screen. Sunday, May 24 at 4 pm.