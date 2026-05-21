Bob Dylan as Filmmaker
As the musician celebrates his 85th birthday, a new book examines one of the least-explored aspects of Dylan's art.
Bob Dylan turn 85 on Sunday, and to mark the occasion host Devon Strolovitch talks to Michael Glover Smith, author of the new book Bob Dylan as Filmmaker: No Time to Think. Smith's book focuses mostly on the three films where Dylan can be considered the main auteur—Eat the Document (1966), Renaldo & Clara (1975), and Masked & Anonymous (2003)—but the conversation touches on his many other appearances on the big (and small) screen. Sunday, May 24 at 4 pm.