© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Emergence Magazine Listening Hour
Emergence Magazine Listening Hour

Finding Joy in the Unknown with Dara McAnulty

By Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee
Published May 28, 2024 at 10:30 AM PDT

In this episode, we’re sharing an interview with teenage Irish writer, naturalist, and activist Dara McAnulty, who discusses his debut book, Diary of a Young Naturalist, an intimate portrait of his love of the living world and his distress at its destruction. Written at age fourteen, it is a testament to the power and importance of joy, a joy that encircles his relationship with nature.

In a world where many are incentivized to act out of fear, Dara’s instinct to wonder at all that unfolds around him feels regenerative—a return to the essence of our connection with the living Earth. We speak about the importance of living in this era of crisis from a place grounded in joy; and his realization that stories, music, and art can both be a form of activism and play a vital role in creating the futures we want to live in.

Plus a special poetry reading by acclaimed poet and birder J. Drew Lanham.

Tags
Emergence Magazine Listening Hour Climatepoetry
Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee
Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee is an Emmy and Peabody award-nominated filmmaker, composer and a Naqshbandi Sufi teacher. He is the founder, podcast host and executive editor of Emergence Magazine, a Webby winning and National Magazine Award nominated publication exploring the threads connecting ecology, culture and spirituality.
See stories by Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee