Emergence Magazine Listening Hour
Introducing the Emergence Magazine Listening Hour

Published April 15, 2024 at 10:15 AM PDT

KALW is thrilled to share a sneak peek of a new series, the Emergence Magazine Listening Hour, that we helped produce with the folks at Emergence Magazine.

The series explores the timeless connections between ecology, culture, and spirituality.

Each show includes interviews, narrated stories, and immersive audio experiences featuring the world’s leading ecological thinkers, writers and artists.

The Emergence Magazine Listening Hour airs Mondays at 7pm on KALW and KALW.org beginning Monday, April 29.

