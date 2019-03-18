Alleluia Panis tells the story of 20th-century Filipino migration through dance

This story originally aired in Crosscurrentson March 18, 2019 and it most recently aired for the October 26, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

For over 40 years choreographer Alleluia Panis has been presenting her dance theatre works on Bay Area stages. After immigrating to San Francisco from the Philippines in the mid-1960s, Alleluia became a fixture in the South of Market Filipino arts community.

"For a lot of folks who know Filipino dance, they will say, oh... But for a lot of folks, it's just movement."

Since 1985, her non-profit KulArts has been a platform for Filipino artists to share their experiences and traditions through contemporary and tribal arts.